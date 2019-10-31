Under Armour celebrates inspiring stories of Indian Women's Ice Hockey team

Today, the brand celebrated one such story - that of the Indian Women's Ice-Hockey team. The national team shared their incredible journey and anecdotes of how their will helped them power through many challenges. They started their training on frozen lakes with homemade equipment and protective cricket gear in the mid-2000s and finally formed the Indian team in 2016. In their first tournament, they suffered many defeats, however, their determination helped them to finish a creditable fourth in the 2017 edition of the IIHF Challenge Cup of Asia. Under Armour brought to the forefront the team's #StoryOfWill through a powerful film that showcases their unwavering determination.

Tushar Goculdas, Managing Director, Under Armour India said, "Under Armour has inspired athletes from around the world, from everyday performers to champions in various sports. Today, we are privileged to celebrate the will of the Indian Women's Ice Hockey team, who shaped their own destiny despite many incredible hurdles. While we continue to support this team, we will also identify and celebrate other unsung stories of will from across the country."

Tsewang Chuskit, Captain of the Indian Women's Ice-Hockey team said, "As a team, we chose to look at every limitation as a challenge that we could take head-on. When we started out, there was no ice-rink, no equipment, no protective gear, no training facilities, but nothing seemed bigger than our will to form a team and represent our country. We lost all the matches in our international debut and it was difficult to motivate ourselves and one other to keep going, but our will was above all. We found a way to overcome every hurdle that slowed us down and decided to write our own destiny, making the nation proud."

Under Armour is supporting the Indian Women's Ice Hockey team for their journey ahead, celebrating their will and never-say-die attitude. The brand will be partnering with the Women's, Men's and Youth hockey team by providing them with gear that will help them perform better and push their limits.

Source: Media Release