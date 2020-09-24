Under Gopichand and Bindra's mentorship, ELMS Sports Foundation trains 10,000 Physical Education teachers

While the entire country was coming to terms with the sudden lockdown, ELMS Sports Foundation was quick to adapt and convert the on-ground training program into online training sessions for Physical Education teachers of government schools around the country along with education departments from the states of Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Tripura, and Jharkhand.

"I am humbly grateful to all the teachers who have attended the six-module foundation program for their association with ELMS Sport in this mission to give a quality Physical Literacy Experience to the children," said Vita Dani, co-founder of ELMS.

While expressing his gratitude to all Physical Education gurus, who are the first point of contact for a kid to be introduced to sports and physical literacy in the country, mentor of ELMS and badminton legend Pullela Gopichand said: "Let us come together to ensure that even the last five children in a class receive quality physical literacy experience and embrace it for life. This is a vital moment as we move towards our goal of empowering Physical Education teachers with the right knowledge and support to get optimal results for their efforts. This promises to be an exciting moment for all involved. In order to make India a sporting nation, this mission should reach each and every citizen of the country."

Another mentor of ELMS is Olympic champion shooter Abhinav Bindra, who added, "This will be the first step we will be taking towards imparting modern techniques and practices at the grassroots level. This project promises to impact not only the students in schools but also millions of students the PE teachers will train after school."

Extending its reach, the team at ELMS has also collaborated with several educational institutions and Physical Education Teachers Associations to conduct these programs in states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Punjab. The online program consisted of more than 300 online sessions with each session's duration being two hours.

Source: Media Release