US Open 2025 Final Live Streaming: Where to Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

More sports Verstappen Celebrates Impressive Red Bull Performance In Monza Victory Max Verstappen secured a dominant victory at the Italian Grand Prix, praising Red Bull's race pace and strategy. This win marks a significant achievement for the team this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 7, 2025, 21:48 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Max Verstappen expressed immense satisfaction with his Red Bull's performance as he secured a remarkable victory at the Italian Grand Prix. Starting from pole, he maintained his lead throughout, finishing comfortably ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. This win marked Verstappen's third triumph of the season, showcasing his dominance on the track.

The reigning world champion finished 19 seconds ahead of Norris, who had swapped positions with Piastri due to a slow pit stop. This margin was the largest in 2025 and the biggest since Sao Paulo 2024 when Verstappen defeated Esteban Ocon by 19.477 seconds. It was also Red Bull and Verstappen's first win since May's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Verstappen praised his team's strategy and car balance, stating, "I would say the race pace was even better than expected. The balance was just quite nice." He noted their decision to pit for hard tyres allowed him to push until the end. "We did the right strategy," he added, acknowledging McLaren's gamble on a safety car that didn't materialise.

Laurent Mekies celebrated his first victory as team principal, while Verstappen achieved consecutive podiums for the first time this season. The Dutchman was impressed by Red Bull's improved performance at Monza, hoping for more consistent results moving forward.

The race saw McLaren extend their lead in the Constructors' Championship despite internal controversy. Piastri was instructed to pit before Norris on lap 45, enjoying a swift stop of just 1.9 seconds. However, Norris faced a delay due to a wheel gun issue during his stop a lap later.

This allowed Piastri to overtake Norris for second place with seven laps left. McLaren then directed Piastri to return the position to Norris but permitted them to compete freely afterward. Norris managed to retain second place, narrowing his gap in the Drivers' Championship.

Verstappen's Perspective on McLaren's Strategy

When informed about McLaren's situation by his race engineer, Verstappen reacted with amusement but refrained from further comments post-race. "I'm not going to comment on what they have to do because [McLaren] run the team how they want to run it," he stated.

He acknowledged that mistakes are part of racing and emphasised that teams have autonomy over their decisions in championship battles. Verstappen remained optimistic about challenging Norris and Piastri for victories in upcoming races.

"We will try for sure," Verstappen said about future races. "We will go step by step and race by race, but for us this was an unbelievable weekend." His focus remains on maintaining momentum and achieving more wins as the season progresses.