Carter moves into 20th on NBA's all-time scoring list

The eight-time All-Star is now 20th in scoring after netting 12 points in the first half, which moved him past Reggie Miller (25,279) in career points.

Carter now trails Carmelo Anthony (25,551), Alex English (25,613) and Kevin Garnett (26,071), among others.

In his 21st season with his eighth different team, Carter is averaging 6.8 points this season.

Carter joined the Hawks on a one-year deal in late July.

He is shooting 43.2 per cent from the field and 39.1 from three-point range.