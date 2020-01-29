English
WAKO Indian Open international kickboxing tournament announced; 1000 athletes from 12 countries to participate

By
New Delhi, January 29: WAKO India Kickboxing Federation (WIKF) affiliated to the World Association of Kickboxing Organizations (WAKO), on Wednesday (January 29) announced the launch of the first-ever WAKO Indian Open Kickboxing international tournament to be held in New Delhi's Talkatora Indoor Stadium from February 10th-13th, 2020.

Over 1000 male and female athletes and officials from over 12 countries are expected to participate across two formats and seven disciplines of the sport. India is expected to field a strong team with prominent names such as Hame, Monal Kukreja, Anshuman Dakua, Sai Gaurav Mohapatra, Prerna Nand Parida and Vrishank who would be looking to win laurels for the country.

Speaking on development Mr Anand M Sharan, Chairman, WAKO India said, "We are really proud that India is getting an opportunity to host an event of such a scale. This will prove to be one of the biggest platforms for Indian Kickboxers in the years to come. We welcome all foreign participants to India and wish all competitors all the very best. We also thank the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs and the Indian Olympic Association for providing us constant encouragement and guidance without whom we would not have been able to organise this event."

Mr Santosh K Agrawal, President, WAKO India was also elated saying, "I am very happy that this championship will foster incentive to the budding sports stars of tomorrow inculcate sportsman spirit in the youth also make it a collaborating event with the co-operation of 29 states and 3UTs of India."

WAKO has been provisionally recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) recently and India has over the years performed and won many medals in world and continental championships in the sport,

The WAKO Indian Open will see competitors from countries like United Kingdom, Croatia, Turkey, Nigeria, Republic of Ireland, Nepal, Jordan, Kazakhstan, and Estonia take on the Indian Kickboxers in what promises to be four days of thrilling action.

The format and disciplines are as follows:

Tatami Disciplines: Point Fighting, Light Contact, Kick Light, Musical Forms. Fighting area is the tatami. The intention of kickboxer is to defeat his opponent with legal techniques which must be delivered with controlled power. Each round is two minutes with a minute break between the rounds but the number of rounds is different and it depends on the discipline.

Ring Disciplines: Full Contact, Low Kick and K1 Rules. Fighting area is the ring. Each bout consists of three two minute rounds with a minute break between each round. The intention of kickboxer is to defeat his opponent with legal techniques which must be delivered with full power.

Besides the Indian stars, some prominent international names who will be seen in the live-action include the likes Dibash Shreshtha of Nepal, Bibarys Saukhanbek and lady Kickboxer Zhazira from Kazakhstan as well as a top fighter from Nigeria and Jordan.

High-ranking officials from the world of Kickboxing including Mr Romeo Desa, Croatia [Chairman Technical Committee, WAKO (IF)], Mr Brian Beck, Great Britain [Chairman - Referee Committee Tatami Sports WAKO (IF)] and Mr Yuri Lakhtikov, Estonia [Chairman- Referee Committee, Ring Sports WAKO (IF)] will also be present and officiating.

Source: Media Release

Read more about: sports athletes india
Story first published: Wednesday, January 29, 2020, 20:58 [IST]
