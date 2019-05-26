English

Warriors' Iguodala considering retirement

By Opta
Andre Iguodala

Los Angeles, May 26: Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala may be contemplating retirement.

The 35-year-old missed Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Portland Trail Blazers with a calf injury.

Iguodala has missed time each of the past few years with injuries.

"It just flared up real quick, and we've got a good training staff so they're on top of it. It's just, you've been playing for five long seasons, like long, long seasons so it's bound to come up," Iguodala told reporters on Saturday, via 95.7 The Game.

"It's very rare that you see it, so I feel like it's hard to be realised sometimes.

"My career is almost over, so I don't really care, you know, we've got a tough series ahead… I'm about to be done playing anyway."

Iguodala is coming off a year in which he averaged career lows in points, minutes, field-goal attempts and free-throw attempts.

He has not played a full 82-game season since 2009-10 and has played more than 76 games just once in the regular season over the past five years.

And he is leaving his options open for his future as his contract with Golden State runs out after next season.

"I could sign a one-year deal if I want to," he said. "That's the beauty of sense of self."

He continued: "I felt like I had a good year, even though, like, I didn't take off as many games as in the past, so I played more this year, and then it was explosive minutes too, so I felt really good and hopefully I can continue to do it for however long as I choose."

Iguodala has made an All-Star team, two All-NBA defensive teams, won three titles and was named the Finals MVP in 2014-15.

It should be taken into account too that Iguodala has joked about his retirement before and did so before this year, saying in an interview with TNT that he would be officially retiring after this season.

He followed that up quickly though by saying, "I'm bull****ing".

 
Story first published: Sunday, May 26, 2019, 11:17 [IST]
