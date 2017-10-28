Warriors rally to avoid Wizards loss, Harden posts triple-double

Oakland, October 28: The Golden State Warriors came back to beat the Washington Wizards, while the Houston Rockets were inspired by James Harden's triple-double.

Reigning champions Golden State rallied to triumph 120-117 at Oracle Arena in the NBA on Friday.

The Warriors trailed 97-87 at the end of the third quarter but got the win thanks to Kevin Durant's 31 points and 11 rebounds, while Steph Curry added 20 points.

Harden put up 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds as the Rockets defeated the Charlotte Hornets 109-93.

It was Harden's first triple-double of the season for the Rockets, who attempted 55 three-pointers throughout the game in Charlotte.

GREEN, BEAL EJECTED FOLLOWING FIGHT

Warriors star Draymond Green and Washington's Bradley Beal were tossed from the game in the second quarter at Oracle Arena.

Green had been jawing with Wizards players and the referees throughout the night, but the situation came to an ugly head when Beal caught him with a shot in the face on a rebound in the final minute of the first half.

The All-Star then turned around and confronted Beal and the two interlocked and eventually fought their way into the stands. The pair had to be forcefully taken apart and when Green got out of the huddle his jersey was in tatters.

Washington were leading 67-53 at the end of the first half.

TOWNS SILENCES THUNDER

Minnesota Timberwolves centre Karl-Anthony Towns scored 33 points on 12-of-24 shooting in the team's 119-116 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. He also added 19 rebounds and four blocks while turning it over just once.

Not even double-digit points from reigning MVP Russell Westbrook (27), Paul George (23), Carmelo Anthony (23) and Steven Adams (20) were enough to lift the Thunder.

GINOBILI STRUGGLES IN SPURS LOSS

Manu Ginobili did not help the San Antonio Spurs' cause in their 114-87 loss to the Orlando Magic. He finished one of nine from the floor with six points in four minutes. He was 0 for four from three-point range.

SEALED WITH A DUNK

Having trailed by as many as 18 points, Kevin Looney completed the rally in style.

Kevon Looney takes flight in the 4th to help the @warriors complete the comeback! pic.twitter.com/GQTAd2kQjL — NBA (@NBA) October 28, 2017

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

Orlando Magic 114-87 San Antonio Spurs; Denver Nuggets 105-100 Atlanta Hawks; Minnesota Timberwolves 119-116 Oklahoma City Thunder; Toronto Raptors 101-92 Los Angeles Lakers; Houston Rockets 109-93 Charlotte Hornets; New York Knicks 107-86 Brooklyn Nets; Golden State Warriors 120-117 Washington Wizards

ROCKETS AT GRIZZLIES

Two of the top three teams in the Western Conference will face off in Memphis on. Harden is coming off of his first triple-double of the season while Mike Conley is quietly averaging 19.2 points, 4.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds.

