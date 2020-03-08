Warriors' Stephen Curry out with the flu, not showing signs of coronavirus

Curry made his return from a hand injury on Thursday (March 5), but the guard is sidelined again.

The Warriors confirmed on Saturday (March 7) that the two-time MVP was battling the flu and not showing signs of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 3,500 people worldwide.

"This morning Stephen Curry was diagnosed with influenza A by a positive viral testing," Warriors team physician Dr Robert Nied said in a statement on Saturday.

Stephen Curry status update: pic.twitter.com/FmqQm5xxl2 — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 7, 2020

"We have identified his probable source contact who is not part of basketball operations.

"He has no specific risk for COVID-19. He has the seasonal flu. We have begun treatment for Stephen and instituted our team protocol for influenza exposure."