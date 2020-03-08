English
Warriors' Stephen Curry out with the flu, not showing signs of coronavirus

By Dejan Kalinic
Stephen Curry

Los Angeles, March 8: Stephen Curry will miss the Golden State Warriors' clash against the Philadelphia 76ers due to the flu, with the team saying the star was showing no signs of the coronavirus.

Curry made his return from a hand injury on Thursday (March 5), but the guard is sidelined again.

The Warriors confirmed on Saturday (March 7) that the two-time MVP was battling the flu and not showing signs of the coronavirus, which has killed more than 3,500 people worldwide.

"This morning Stephen Curry was diagnosed with influenza A by a positive viral testing," Warriors team physician Dr Robert Nied said in a statement on Saturday.

"We have identified his probable source contact who is not part of basketball operations.

"He has no specific risk for COVID-19. He has the seasonal flu. We have begun treatment for Stephen and instituted our team protocol for influenza exposure."

Story first published: Sunday, March 8, 2020, 6:50 [IST]
