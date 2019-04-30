English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Top of the flops? Warriors coach Kerr makes his point over foul calls

By Opta
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr

Los Angeles, April 30: Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr drew laughs - but no foul call - when he jokingly pretended to flop on a reporter during a news conference on Monday (April 29).

The officiating was the major topic of conversation after Golden State's contentious 104-100 victory over the Houston Rockets in the opening game of their Western Conference semi-final series on Sunday (April 28).

Houston made clear they felt there were a number of missed calls in the closing stages, with James Harden telling reporters: "I just want a fair chance, man."

Kerr made light of the situation 24 hours on from the game, however, creating contact with a member of the media in an over-the-top way.

"You guys are going to ask about all that (the foul calls)? I thought we were just going to talk about the game," Kerr jokingly said after his theatrics.

When asked about the "noise" coming out of the Rockets' camp, Kerr called it "disappointing" and said the complaints are taking away from the purpose of the game.

"It's disappointing because the focus should be on two teams who played extremely hard," he said. "Watching the tape, both teams just got after it and competed.

"But we just watched the tape upstairs and you don't think there were 10 calls that we thought we got fouled? I mean, this is how it goes - It's very, very difficult to officiate an NBA game."

While Kerr did not reference Harden by name, he did point out how players have become "really good at deception" in the NBA these days, making it extremely difficult for the officials.

"In the modern game, a lot of players have become really good at deception, creating contact, and I don't remember people falling down on three-point shots when I played," Kerr, who won five titles in his playing career, said.

"There's so much deception as part of it, part of the game that it's very difficult to officiate. But every coach in the league will tell you that you watch the tape afterward and you think, 'man, we got screwed'."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: FIO 0 - 1 SAS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 30, 2019, 4:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 30, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue