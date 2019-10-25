English
Warriors 'f****** sucked' in loss to Clippers - Draymond Green

By Nicholas Mcgee
Draymond Green

Los Angeles, October 25: Draymond Green provided a scathing assessment of the Golden State Warriors' performance in their season-opening defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers, in which he believed they "f****** sucked".

The Warriors first regular-season game at Chase Center ended in a blowout 141-122 loss to the Clippers as they were given an indication of how difficult a 2019-20 season without the departed Kevin Durant and the injured Klay Thompson could be.

Stephen Curry had 23 points for the Warriors but it was a chastening night for Golden State, for whom Green briefly left the game because of a nerve issue in his arm.

Speaking in a post-game media conference, Green said: "I'm not a moral victory kind of guy, I'm not looking for something to build off on. We f****** sucked.

"Our defense was atrocious ... off the ball, on the ball, pick-and-roll, transition defense."

Steve Kerr was also in no mood to sugarcoat things, the head coach fully expecting there to be more games like this for a Warriors team entering a transition after five successive NBA Finals appearances.

"This is not a one off. This is more the reality of the NBA. The last five years, we've been living in a world that's not supposed to exist," said Kerr.

"Nine guys 23 or younger. We're starting over, in many respects.

"There are going to be nights like this this year."

Curry added: "(The) easy answer is it's one of 82 (games). But there were some glaring things we need to correct to win basketball games."

The Warriors go on the road to face the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday (October 27).

Story first published: Friday, October 25, 2019, 13:00 [IST]
