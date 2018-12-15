Kings troll Curry by playing clips of moon landing

In a matchup with the Warriors at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, the Kings played clips of the moon landing while Golden State players were introduced.

Curry infamously said on Vince Carter's 'Winging It' podcast earlier this week he doubted anyone had ever walked on the moon.

NASA then invited Curry to Houston to observe moon rocks from the landing later in the week. The Warriors guard said he was joking but accepted the invitation.

To their credit, the Warriors laughed at their team-mate's expense and went on with the game.