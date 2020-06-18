English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

We are with the country: IOA open to cutting ties with Chinese sponsors in wake of Galwan face-off

By
We are with the country: IOA

New Delhi, June 18: In the wake of the face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley of Ladakh there is a growing demand to boycott Chinese products. The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has now claimed that it is open to boycotting Chinese products and sponsors.

Anti-China sentiments are running high in the country after the first skirmish at the India-China border in more than four decades left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead.

Insisting that they are "with the country", IOA secretary general Rajeev Mehta said the Olympic body is mulling boycotting Chinese sponsors like 'Li Ning' with whom they have sponsorships deal till the Tokyo Olympics.

"We have an agreement with Li Ning till Tokyo Olympics as a kitting partner. But the country comes first and IOA is no different on this. If the members feel so the General House can take the decision (to snap ties)," Mehta told PTI. "IOA is with the country."

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Bhaichung Bhutia and other athletes pay tribute to fallen Indian soldiers at Galwan Valley

IOA treasurer Anandeshwar Pandey too opined with Mehta on the issue of snapping ties with Chinese sponsors. "According to me the IOA should end this association (with Li Ning) in line with the sentiments prevailing in the country," he said.

The IOA General house consists of presidents and secretaries of the national sports federations (NSFs) besides chiefs and secretaries of state Olympic associations. The IOA had signed a deal with Li-Ning in May 2018 and as per the agreement, the Chinese company would be supplying Indian athletes' kits worth an estimated Rs 5 to 6 crore.

Earlier in the day, BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal claimed the IPL governing body will not consider taking Chinese firms on board in future as national interest comes ahead of everything else.

"For any future contract, we will keep public sentiment and national interest in mind. BCCI gives full commitment to look into boycotting Chinese product and endorsements in future in the best of the nation. BCCI has given all infrastructure to Indian companies and not Chinese companies," Dhumal told Republic TV. However, Dhumal said the BCCI will have to honour the existing deals with its sponsors.

More IOA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IPL: BCCI big call on VIVO sponsorship
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, June 18, 2020, 21:48 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 18, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue