Weightlifting: Mirabai betters her own national record, lifts 203 kg to win gold in Nationals

The 25-year-old Manipuri lifted 88 kg in snatch in her second attempt and 115 kg in clean and jerk for a total of 203 kg. Tuesday's effort has put her in fourth place in world rankings behind Chinese Jiang Huihua (212kg) and Hou Zhihui (211kg) and Korean Ri Song Gum (209kg).

Mirabai's previous best of 201 kg had come at the World Championship in Thailand in September last year, where she had finished fourth.