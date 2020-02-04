English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Weightlifting: Mirabai betters her own national record, lifts 203 kg to win gold in Nationals

By Pti
Weightlifting: Mirabai betters her own national record, lifts 203 kg to win gold in Nationals

Kolkata, Feb 4: Former world champion Mirabai Chanu on Tuesday (February 4) bettered her own national record by two-kilogram as she lifted a total of 203kg to win the 49kg gold in the National Weightlifting Championships here.

The 25-year-old Manipuri lifted 88 kg in snatch in her second attempt and 115 kg in clean and jerk for a total of 203 kg. Tuesday's effort has put her in fourth place in world rankings behind Chinese Jiang Huihua (212kg) and Hou Zhihui (211kg) and Korean Ri Song Gum (209kg).

Mirabai's previous best of 201 kg had come at the World Championship in Thailand in September last year, where she had finished fourth.

More MIRABAI CHANU News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 16:39 [IST]
Other articles published on Feb 4, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue