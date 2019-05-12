English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Williams upsets Hurd to win light-middleweight titles

By Opta
Julian Williams

Virginia, May 12: Julian Williams was crowned the WBA and IBF light-middleweight champion after an upset win over Jarrett Hurd on Saturday (May 11).

Williams, 29, was impressive in Fairfax, Virginia, a dominant performance earning him a deserved unanimous-decision win over Hurd.

The judges scored the entertaining fight 116-111, 115-112 and 115-112 in Williams' favour.

Williams landed the biggest of the blows in the second round, a huge left hand with Hurd against the ropes sending his opponent to the canvas.

An all-action fight also came to life late in the eighth as Williams peppered Hurd with a couple of big shots.

It marked Williams' fifth consecutive win since his only professional defeat to Jermall Charlo in late 2016, while the loss was Hurd's first.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: FIO 0 - 1 ACM
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: boxing ibf wba review
    Story first published: Sunday, May 12, 2019, 8:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 12, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue