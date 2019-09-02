English
By Pti
With top shooters in fray, chance for India to win medals on first two days of Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi, Sep 2: Striving to leave a mark in the Olympics, India could straightaway win medals in the next edition of the world's biggest sporting event, with its highly fancied shooters scheduled to compete on the first and second competition day in 2020.

In all likelihood, current world number one Apurvi Chandela and seventh-ranked Anjum Moudgil -- both quota winners -- will be representing India in the women's 10m air rifle event on July 25 as per the opening day schedule released by the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF).

On the same day, the rampaging duo of Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma, who have won all four World Cup gold medals on offer this year, will be competing in the men's 10m air pistol event.

On July 26, the second competition day, Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal will be India's representatives in the women's 10m air pistol, provided there is no swapping of quotas.

So far, 17-year-old Divyansh Singh Panwar is the only Indian to have won a quota in the men's 10m air rifle event, and a country is eligible to field shooters per event.

The brilliant performance by the 20-year-old Deswal helped her join Sanjeev Rajput, Moudgil, Chandela, Chaudhary, Verma, Divyansh, Rahi Sarnobat and Bhaker as India's other quota holders for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

India dominates the world rankings in women's 10m air rifle and men's 10m air pistol. The Indian duo of Chaudhary and Verma are placed 1-2 in the latest rankings issued by ISSF.

Chandela and Elavenil are placed one and two in the women's 10m air rifle. The formats of the three mixed team events have also been approved by the administrative council.

A total of 30 shots will be fired by each team member (total 60 shots) in 30 minutes in the first qualification round. The top eight ranked teams from qualification 1 remain on their original firing points.

In qualification 2, there will be 20 shots by each team member (40 shots in total) in 20 minutes. Each athlete fires independently of their partner. Teams ranked first and second will compete against each other in the gold medal match, while teams ranked third and fourth will compete against each other in the bronze medal match.

Story first published: Monday, September 2, 2019, 17:07 [IST]
