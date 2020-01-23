English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Zion Williamson lights up fourth quarter on NBA debut for Pelicans

By Sacha Pisani
Zion Williamson scored a joint team-high 22 points
Zion Williamson scored a joint team-high 22 points

New York, January 23: New Orleans Pelicans sensation Zion Williamson finally made his NBA debut on Wednesday (January 22) and it was worth the wait as he exploded against the San Antonio Spurs.

Williamson's long-awaited bow yielded a joint team-high 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists through just 18 minutes in a 121-117 loss to the Spurs.

The much-hyped number one overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft was forced to wait for his debut, having undergone surgery on his knee the day before the Pelicans' campaign started in October.

Tipped to be the next league superstar, Williamson - likened to LeBron James and the face of the Pelicans after All-Star Anthony Davis moved to the Los Angeles Lakers in the offseason - finally returned to the court at home to the Spurs in New Orleans midweek.

It was a quiet opening for Williamson, who only managed five points through three quarters at Smoothie King Center.

However, the 19-year-old lit up the fourth quarter with 17 straight points in a stunning three-minute period - going four from four from three-point range.

More NEW ORLEANS PELICANS News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 10:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 23, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue