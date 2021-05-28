Akhil Rabindra hopes for a podium finish at the familiar Circuit Paul Ricard this weekend

Akhil will be driving an Aston Martin Racing V8 Vantage GT4 with his 19-year-old French teammate, Hugo Conde for the AGS Events Racing Team.

This will be the third time that Akhil will be racing at the Circuit Paul Ricard. Prior to this race, he has raced at the French FFSA GT Championship in their previous season wherein he along with his teammate Vannelet made a strong comeback finishing P6 in the Pro-Am category and an overall P10 position in race two while finishing P9 in their respective category in race one.

In the 2019 European GT4 Championship Akhil alongside his teammate, Florian Thoma managed to finish at P4 but a late penalty put them at overall P15. Later the duo clocked an impressive time and managed to finish at P5 in the qualifying and P7 in the second race.

"The track has an interesting mix of fast and slow speed corners. The competition will definitely be higher and a lot would depend upon our driving. I am really looking forward to getting back on the racetrack with AGS Events Racing," stated Akhil post the race weekend.

Live Streaming Time:

29th May 2021: GT4 European (Qualifying Race) - 15:25 Hrs (IST) Onwards

30th May 2021: GT4 European (Race 1) - 13:20 Hrs (IST) Onwards

30th May 2021: GT4 European (Race 2) - 21:05 Hrs (IST) Onwards

The GT4 European Series is a sports car championship created and organised by SRO Motorsports Group. It is a pro/am championship that followed a formula similar to the FIA GT3 European Championship, which was itself derived from the FIA GT Championship which utilized the GT1 and GT2 classes.

GT4 class cars are mostly what can be referred to as track day cars, which are factory-built race cars available to the public. However, custom-built cars based on production models can also be built by teams. All cars are test-driven by the FIA and then modified so that they all have near-identical performance levels. Once a car has been approved by the FIA, it cannot be modified by the teams, eliminating continual development costs for constructors. All cars run on regulated Pirelli tires to further equalize performance.

Source: Media Release