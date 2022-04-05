Akhil Rabindra registers double podium finish at European GT4 Season opener

Akhil and his teammate Tom Canning finished both the races of Round 1 at the Imola Circuit grabbing a P3 position in the Silver Cup category.

Akhil's Journey at the Imola circuit started on a positive note after he finished 4th overall in qualifying race 2. Thereafter, Akhil along with his teammate T.Canning made an impressive start to Race1, as the #19 pair earned a P3finish in the Silver Cup Race 1 after gaining a place due to the disqualification of #13 pair of P Chovet& J Scheier for a technical infringement.

In Race 2 Rabindra and Canning again grabbed a P3 finish in the Silver Cup with their Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4.

A happy Akhil Rabindra commented post the podium celebrations, "It has been a good start to the 2022 season. I am in a new team this year and have a new teammate who is doing a great job and I look forward to carrying forward this momentum to the next race in France."

Akhil will now move on to France, for Round 2 of GT 4 European Series at Paul Richard circuit from 3-5 June.

The GT4 European Series is a sports car championship created and organised by SRO Motorsports Group. It is a pro/am championship that followed a formula similar to the FIA GT3 European Championship, which was itself derived from the FIA GT Championship which utilized the GT1 and GT2 classes.

GT4 class cars are mostly what can be referred to as track day cars, which are factory-built race cars available to the public. However, custom-built cars based on production models can also be built by teams. All cars are test-driven by the FIA and then modified so that they all have near-identical performance levels.

Once a car has been approved by the FIA, it cannot be modified by the teams, eliminating continual development costs for constructors. All cars run on regulated Pirelli tires to further equalise performance.

Source: Media Release