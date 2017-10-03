Al Attiyah well poised to defend world title in Morocco

Bengaluru, October 3: Nasser Saleh AL Attiyah will fancy his title chances as the stage is set for the 10th and penultimate round of the FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies in Morocoo.

The event starts in Fez on October 5 and finishes in Erfoud on October 10.

Al Attiyah is currently 81 points clear of his nearest championship rival, Jakub Przygonski, and nine points from his Moroccan adventure would be sufficient for the Qatari to retain his FIA World Cup title with a round to spare.

Al Attiyah and Baumelm who will drive as Toyota Hilux for Team Overdrive Racing, have won the last three Moroccan rallies but face fierce competition on this occasion.

The team running under the management of Jean-Marc Fortin has already won seven rounds of the series this season and Al Attiyah and Baumel have won six of those rallies in a memorable season thus far.

While Al Attiyah concentrates on the job in hand to secure the title, Overdrive Racing will run a further six Toyota Hiluxes for Poland's Aron Domzala, the Dutch duo of Peter van Merksteijn and Bernhard Ten Brinke, Frenchman Ronan Chabot, Dane Jes Munk and Chinese driver He Zhitao.

Organised by the Neveu-Pelletier Organisation (NPO), the competitive action on this ever-popular African round of the series gets underway on Thursday (October 5) with a super special stage.

The real competition starts over five selective sections through the varied Moroccan deserts. The route heads from Fez to Erfoud on October 6 and includes a competitive section of 460.39km in a day's timetable of over 820km.

The second section moves on from Erfoud to the Erg Chebbi with a stage of 354.45km through the notorious dunes that have made the area so popular with teams for pre-Dakar Rally testing.

Competitive sections of 435.11km and 142.79km are included in a gruelling agenda for day three and two further specials of 191.56km and 263.51km are on the cards for the penultimate day.

The rally finishes in Erfoud after a further two timed sections of 179.5km and 8.65km on Tuesday, October 10.

Colouring in for days...! They'll be plenty of this going on over the next week, roadbook and Rally training in Morocco with @DesertRoseARA pic.twitter.com/ggNp57cp8k — Joe Mercer (@theleatherneck) October 2, 2017

The final round of FIA World Cup for Cross-Country Rallies will be held in Portugal from October 26 to 28.