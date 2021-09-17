Arjun Maini aims to carry momentum at Assen race track; when and where to watch the race

Coming off his best ever weekend in Germany's premier racing series, with a sixth and seventh-place finish in Austria marking his best-ever return in the DTM Championship, Maini is filled with confidence as he looks to climb up the championship ladder.



The Assen race circuit will represent a unique challenge to the Indian as he has never raced competitively on the track.

"While I haven't raced competitively at the Assen race circuit, I do have testing experience at the track," Maini stated.



"The last two weekends have been positive in terms of overall results and I'm confident about my chances heading into the weekend. It's important to note that this is GetSpeed's first year racing in DTM too, which means we don't have too much data to draw from heading into the weekend.



"That being said, we have worked tirelessly to address our lack of experience at certain race circuits and I think we have made good progress through the season especially after hitting our nadir at Zolder."



Having secured consecutive points finishes for the first time, Maini's next objective will be a podium finish. While the competitive nature of the DTM championship makes this a lofty goal, the Indian's consistent improvement and raw pace over the course of the season provides cause for hope, especially if his race strategy is executed to perfection.



The sessions can be watched on https://www.youtube.com/user/autocarindia1, with Race 1 taking place on September 18, and Race two flagging off on September 19.

Source: Media Release