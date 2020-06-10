English
Coronavirus: Iconic MotoGP race at Mugello cancelled

By Chris Myson

Tuscany, June 10: One of MotoGP's most famous races, the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello, has been cancelled for 2020.

Originally postponed from its May 31 date, the event has now been scrapped due to the coronavirus crisis.

It is the first time the Italian Grand Prix has not been held since it became a permanent fixture on the MotoGP calendar in 1991.

Organisers announced the decision on Wednesday, as the season continues to be heavily impacted by complications involving COVID-19.

The statement read: "The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports regret to announce the cancellation of the Gran Premio d'Italia Oakley.

"Previously postponed, the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and resulting calendar changes now sadly oblige the cancellation of the event."

The 2020 campaign is yet to get under way and, as things stand, the first scheduled race is in the Czech Republic on August 9.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of Mugello," said Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP organisers Dorna Sports.

"Sadly, we were not able to find a solution to the logistical and operational issues resulting from the pandemic and rearranged calendar to enable us to visit the venue this season.

"I would like to thank the fans for the understanding and patience they have shown as we wait for the situation to improve."

Paolo Poli, CEO of Mugello Circuit said the decision had been made "despite the communal effort made to find a practical solution".

He added: "The impossibility of staging an event that is open to spectators, as well as the difficulties that have arisen from this exceptional situation, have not allowed us to find a new date.

"I would like to thank all of our fans who have supported and encouraged us during these months, and invite them back to Mugello in 2021."

Earlier this month, the Japanese Grand Prix was cancelled just a few days after the British and Australian Grands Prix were removed from the 2020 calendar.

Story first published: Wednesday, June 10, 2020, 18:40 [IST]
