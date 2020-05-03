English
Coronavirus: Vinales celebrates in style after winning virtual Spanish Grand Prix

By Rob Lancaster
Vinales_cropped

Barcelona, May 3: Maverick Vinales recovered from an early crash to win the virtual Spanish Grand Prix - then celebrated his success in style at home.

The Monster Energy Yamaha rider - his team's solitary representative in Sunday's online race, which was held when the real event was scheduled to take place in Jerez prior to the coronavirus pandemic - was one of a number involved to fall at the opening corner.

However, Vinales was the beneficiary of others crashing during a dramatic finish to proceedings, propelling him from third to first.

With three laps remaining, second-placed Alex Marquez went down at Turn 2, before leader Francesco Bagnaia had a spill of his own at the penultimate corner, allowing Vinales to come through and claim his maiden victory at the third attempt.

The Spaniard then tweeted out a video of him spraying a bottle of champagne to mark the achievement, adding: "The mood when you win your first virtual MotoGP race."

Marquez and Bagnaia were second and third respectively, meaning the same trio of riders have been on the podium at all three events staged so far.

As for the actual MotoGP season, it remains unclear when the action will begin due to the ongoing health crisis.

Dorna Sports chief executive Carmelo Ezpeleta said this week he is confident at least 10 races will be staged this year, potentially including consecutive rounds at the same circuit.

Story first published: Sunday, May 3, 2020, 22:10 [IST]
