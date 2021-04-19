European GT4 Championship: Mixed bag of results for AGS Event Duo Akhil Rabindra and Hugo Conde at Monza

The Indo-french duo driving the Aston Martin Racing V8 Vantage GT4 for AGS Events Racing Team had to retire in Race. Akhil had to take to the steering for race twoto avoid action because of an incident where two cars crashed and stopped in front of him. This happened in front of him and thus resulted in him being pushed back in his position. However, given the pace of the car (Aston Martin Racing V8 Vantage GT4) which resulted in his team finishing P11 at the qualifying, Akhil still managed to finish 20 laps in 50:34:074 hrs thereby finishing 13th in the Silver Category.

"We are not content with Sunday's result, especially after what we could have achieved on Saturday.Its fortunate that we could not convert our P11 position in the qualifying to better results, but we are confident that we will have better outcomes in the races ahead," Rabindra stated.

He further added, "Saturday's crash was quite a big one, and all credit to our team that our car was ready just in time for race two. Though the car was not like Saturday and we didn't have the same pace for race two but we are confident of us having a great machine that will help us achieve favorable results."

The European GT4 Series now moves to Circuit Paul Ricard, France for Round 2 of the Championship from April 26 - 28. Akhil earlier in the European GT4 Series had finished 5th overall and would look forward to better results in the upcoming weekend. The race can be watched LIVE on the YouTube Page of European GT4 Series.

Source: Media Release