Former Australian racer Renee Gracie reveals why she quit supercars to become an adult star

Former Australian racer Renee Gracie reveals why she quit supercars to become an adult star

New Delhi, June 9: Former Australia female motorsports racer Renee Gracie raised several eyebrows when she quit racing and opted for an entirely different career by becoming an adult star.

The 25-year-old, who was Australia's first-ever full-time female Supercars driver, revealed that the bold decision to start a career in the adult industry was aimed at providing financial stability to her family.

Renee also claimed that whatever she did, she had the full support of her family. In an interview with the Daily Telegraph, the now porn-star termed this change as "the best thing I have done in my whole life."

"Believe it or not my Dad knows it and supports it," she said. "I think you could say my Dad is actually proud because of the financial position I am in and what I have been able to do with the site. You look at what I have achieved not what I am doing, it has been a success."

When asked why she gave up her racing career, Renee said that lack of funding proved to be the biggest factor to compel her to quit motorsports.

Proud of my hustle so for this year. Who’s kicking goals already in 2020!? I’ve already achieved some major ones I thought would take me all year 😍

In her debut season in 2015, Gracie had partnered with Swiss driver Simona de Silvestro, with her best finish being at 12th place. After making her Super2 Series debut, she was in the Supercars Dunlop Series in 2016. Out of the 17 races she participated in the final Super2 season of her career, she managed to secure a top-10 finish only once.

In her new profession, Renee posts pictures of her herself and posts them on her Instagram handle and earns money. Renee claims that despite enjoying the fame and money in this new profession, she is the same person. She now earns approximately $25000 per week with her new profession.

"I wasn't good at racing, I stopped racing, it's finished, it's done... it's crazy that people think I can't do what I do now because of what I did before.

"I'm still Renee, I still have a life, I still have another business, I still have a job. For me as a person, nothing's changed."

australia motorsport driver
Tuesday, June 9, 2020, 12:44 [IST]
