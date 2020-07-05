English
Hamilton among 14 F1 drivers to take a knee

By Tom Webber
LewisHamilton - cropped

Spielberg, July 5: Lewis Hamilton was among the 14 Formula One drivers to take a knee ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

All 20 drivers wore t-shirts bearing the message "end racism" when they gathered at the front of the grid, while Hamilton's also had "Black Lives Matter" written on it.

Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen confirmed earlier on Sunday they would not take a knee. Carlos Sainz, Daniil Kvyat, Kimi Raikkonen and Antonio Giovinazzi also remained standing.

The Grand Prix Drivers' Association on Saturday said "each individual has the freedom to show their support for ending racism in their own way and will be free to choose how to do this ahead of the race start on Sunday".

A statement tweeted by F1 read: "End Racism. One Cause. One commitment. As individuals, we chose our own way to support the cause. As a group of drivers and a wider F1 family, we are united in its goal."

It was announced prior to the race that the FIA has donated €1million to F1's newly established foundation aimed at improving diversity.

Story first published: Sunday, July 5, 2020, 19:10 [IST]
