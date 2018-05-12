Hamilton wary of Ferrari despite Mercedes dominance

Hamilton topped the timesheets in the second practice session on Friday, the Formula One world champion setting the standard with a 1:18.259 lap.

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo was within touching distance of Hamilton, while Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel could only manage the fourth fastest time.

However, Hamilton – a two-time winner in Spain – refused to read too much into his performance in FP2.

"I think it's still very close. I'm not sure where Ferrari's pace was, but they're probably sand-bagging or something – they'll bring it out tomorrow ," Hamilton said.

"The Red Bulls are obviously very close to my pace so I think it's going to be relatively close between the top three teams.

"I can't tell you which one is quickest at the moment because of fuelling and maybe one didn't get their lap, or something like that.

"Maybe we'll get a better understanding tomorrow."