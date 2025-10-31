PKL 2025 Final: Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Online And On TV?

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Can India Do an Encore Against South Africa Like the Men’s Team in Final?

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming, AIFF Super Cup: When and Where to Watch Kolkata Derby on TV and Online?

'India Is Ready for Supercross': German Racer Nico Koch on His Debut ISRL Season and the Road Ahead By Avinash Sharma Updated: Friday, October 31, 2025, 18:49 [IST]

oi-Avinash Sharma

Pune, Oct 31: For German motocross racer Nico Koch, the Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) isn't just another addition to his international calendar - it's the start of a new frontier.

Making his debut in India with Reise TorqRacers, the 23-year-old rider finished 11th in the opening round of ISRL Season 2 in Pune. But behind that modest result lies a weekend of learning, adaptability, and deep appreciation for India's rapidly evolving motorsport culture.

From Childhood Dreams to the Global Stage

Koch's journey began at the age of three, guided by his father, a racer himself. "My dad stopped one day and put all his money into my dream. Without him, I wouldn't be here," he recalled. That early dedication shaped a career that has already seen him compete across Europe and the United States.

At home, Koch is a regular in Germany's ADAC MX Masters, one of Europe's premier motocross series, before switching to indoor Supercross during the winter months.

His résumé includes a podium in ADAC MX Masters, a Top 20 finish at the AMA Supercross Main Event in San Diego (2025), and a Top 5 overall in ISRL's inaugural season. For a rider still early in his professional career, India now represents both opportunity and challenge - a proving ground unlike any he's faced before.

Why India - and Why ISRL Matters

When Koch first heard of the Indian Supercross Racing League, he admits there was skepticism in the paddock. "Last season, nobody really knew what to expect," he said. "But when we came to Pune, the stadium was almost full. The fans were crazy - such an amazing atmosphere."

Now in its second year, ISRL has grown into a structured, franchise-based championship attracting top international talent. Koch sees it as more than just a new racing venue; he sees a movement.

"Supercross has found a new home here," he said. "The fans are incredible, the track was world-class, and the organisation has stepped up. India is ready for Supercross."

The league, he believes, is giving Indian riders a platform to test themselves against seasoned international competitors, while helping franchises professionalise with better logistics, marketing, and technical setups. "This model is how you grow a sport," Koch added.

Adapting to Indian Conditions

Round 1 in Pune was far from easy. Heavy rain made the track unpredictable and tested every rider's control. "A good start is everything when it's muddy," Koch explained. "If you don't get out front early, visibility becomes tough."

The challenge didn't stop at the weather. Koch had to switch from his usual KTM to a Kawasaki for the Indian campaign - a significant adjustment for a racer used to the feel of his home setup. "We get two days to train and adapt to a new bike and surface. As professionals, we learn quickly," he said.

Despite the challenges, Koch's methodical approach stood out. Instead of chasing risks, he prioritised clean laps, mechanical feedback, and consistency - key traits that Reise TorqRacers' engineers praised for helping fine-tune the machine ahead of the next rounds.

How India Compares with Europe and the USA

Koch's career has taken him from the tight, technical tracks of Europe to the massive arenas of the U.S. Supercross circuit. He believes each region has its identity - and India's is now taking shape.

"In the U.S., the sport is on another level - big stadiums, massive crowds, and a huge commercial ecosystem," he said. "Europe has its own charm - shorter tracks, more technical corners, and a strong grassroots network that keeps the sport alive."

India, he feels, sits somewhere between raw enthusiasm and structured potential. "The fans here are hyped for motorsport, and that energy helps us perform. But the next step is more practice facilities, more young riders, and a system that makes it accessible," Koch observed.

He also pointed to the economic barrier in the sport. "Motocross is expensive - bikes, gear, spares, fuel. You need real backing. If India can develop affordable access at the grassroots, you'll see a boom in local talent."

The Team Behind the Rider

Racing may look individualistic, but Koch is quick to highlight his team. "At home, Becker Racing supports me with bikes and parts. Here, Dev and Yogi at Reise TorqRacers take care of everything - from logistics to technical support," he said. "It's a family effort - my mechanic, my girlfriend, my parents - they all make sure I'm ready to race."

Such support is vital when competing away from home. Koch relies on structured fitness training and mental conditioning to manage the intensity of short, explosive Supercross motos, where heart rates can spike near 200 bpm. "It's about staying calm, breathing right, and making quick decisions under pressure," he said.

Koch's 11th-place finish may not have made headlines, but it gave him a crucial understanding of the Indian circuit - its surfaces, climate, and competition. Reise TorqRacers plan to tweak the gearing, suspension, and launch strategy before the next rounds in Hyderabad and Kozikode.

Koch remains optimistic. "India has all the ingredients - the fans, the infrastructure, and the will to grow. If organisers keep improving grassroots access and keep building safe, challenging tracks, Supercross here will be huge."

For now, Koch's focus remains on improving race-by-race, turning adaptation into speed and learning into podiums. As ISRL grows, riders like him will define its future - professionals who bring global standards, respect for the sport, and belief in India's potential.