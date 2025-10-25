Indian Supercross Racing League Season 2: Start Date, Venue, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know The Indian Supercross Racing League Season 2 kicks off on October 26 in Pune, featuring thrilling races, a fan park experience, and major sponsors. Fans can watch live on Eurosport India and ISRL's YouTube channel. By Mykhel Team Updated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 0:02 [IST]

The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) is gearing up for an exciting start to its second season. The opening round will take place at the Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on 26th October 2025. Fans can look forward to a thrilling weekend as top riders from around the world compete in this unique franchise-based Supercross league.

For those who cannot attend in person, the event will be broadcast live on Eurosport India and streamed on ISRL's YouTube channel and FanCode. Canadian fans can catch the action on Rev TV. Tickets for the event are available exclusively through BookMyShow for those wishing to experience the excitement live at the stadium.

The weekend promises a packed schedule, beginning with practice rounds on 25th October. On Sunday (October 26), six international teams will compete in the first round of races. The day kicks off with the Reise Moto Fan Park, offering fans live music, interactive zones, food stalls, and team merchandise.

The evening will feature an energetic opening ceremony and pre-show from 6:15 PM to 7:00 PM, including team introductions and live performances. The much-anticipated ISRL Round 1 races will follow under the lights from 7:00 PM onwards.

The ISRL has attracted a robust line-up of sponsors for Round 1, including Reise Moto, Lilleria Group, Bisleri, Kawasaki India, TVS Apache, Red Bull, and Max Protein. This strong sponsorship reflects growing commercial interest in India's Supercross scene.

Veer Patel, Director of the Indian Supercross Racing League, stated that "Season 2 isn't just about racing; it's about bringing fans closer to the thrill, energy, and passion of Supercross. Pune will witness a new era of sport, entertainment, and fan culture this weekend."

Upcoming Rounds

Following Pune's opening round on October 25th and 26th at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex Balewadi, Hyderabad will host the next round at Gachibowli Stadium on December 6th and 7th. The season will conclude with a grand finale in Kozhikode at EMS Corporation Stadium on December 20th and 21st.

The detailed schedule for Sunday

Time Event 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM Reise Moto Fan Park Experience 5:00 PM Stadium Gates Open 6:15 PM - 7:00 PM Opening Ceremony & Pre-Show 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM ISRL Round 1 Races

This season promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for Supercross enthusiasts worldwide. With live broadcasts and streaming options available globally, fans everywhere can enjoy every moment of this high-octane sport.