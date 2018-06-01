Italian MotoGP promises plenty of sparks

Bengaluru, June 1: As the MotoGP caravan moved to Mugello, Italy, for the sixth Grand Prix of the season, it was time for riders to talk about the incredible venue, the season so far and the future.

World champion Marc Marquez has a mixed record at Mugello. It is not a lucky venue for the number 93 - but the season has seen him conquer some venues at which he has a similar record already and the Repsol Honda rider hopes to do well.

"Mugello is a really nice track, one of the most difficult on the calendar and in the past where I didn't achieve my best results, but we had a test here a few weeks ago and it wasn't bad. But now, it's warmer temperatures and everything has changed so we need to do ride the same as we have in the last few races," the Spaniard, who leads the FIM MotoGP World Championships standings said.

Consistency is, as always, important. That's true for everyone, but Valentino Rossi is certainly one of those looking for more after a more difficult start to the season for the Movistar Yamaha MotoGP team. But the number 46 took his second podium of the year in France, and Mugello is something extra special - home turf where the crowd breathes yellow, and a venue where he's won seven times.

"Mugello is a special weekend for me and for all the Italian riders, it's the historic Italian GP for MotoGP," affirms the 'Doctor'. "The track is fantastic, one of the best, and the atmosphere, especially on Sunday, is very special. I arrive better than last year because last year I'd been injured in motocross, but then it was quite a good race. So we have to check this year! In Le Mans it was a good podium but it's always a good track for the Yamaha and we've have to understand our potential here."

Moving on In terms of understanding that, there was also a private test at the venue recently that the majority of the field took part in - although it was interrupted by the weather. For Rossi, it's a case of starting from Le Mans and moving on. "The test here wasn't fantastic for me because I wasn't very fast," he admitted. Big positives Keep pushing and keep trying could be a mantra used by Andrea Dovizioso after some back luck of late. Collected in the three-rider incident in Jerez and then crashing out the lead in Le Mans, ‘DesmoDovi' did, however, have some big positives that point to a turnaround around the corner - at the track where he took his first win of the season in 2017. "I hope the situation changes," smiled the Italian. "We've come here with a different situation to last year, for many reasons," he added. Lap of the circuit Before the action started MotoGP riders Takaaki Nakagami, Scott Redding, Lorenzo Baldassari, Xavi Vierge, Marco Bezzecchi and Nicolo Bulega took part in a Giro di Scarperia - a lap of the circuit before cycling to the impressive Palazzo dei Vicari and then back to the track. But once the pedal power was over, it was business as usual on the iconic track.

With so much talk of the future of late, Mugello, home of one of the most passionate crowds in the world is set for one of the best races ever when the lights go out at 2pm local time (5.30pm IST) on Sunday.