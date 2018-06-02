MotoGP: Rossi delights Mugello crowd with record-breaking pole

An entertaining second qualifying session in Mugello saw the track's pole lap record - held by Andrea Iannone - broken multiple times as Rossi stormed to the front of the pack.

Indeed, Iannone had looked set to continue an eventful week, in which he announced his decision to leave Suzuki and starred in practice, when he beat his own best time and moved to the top of the standings.

But seven-time champion Rossi soon hit the front with a 1:46.208 lap, before Jorge Lorenzo and Maverick Vinales - emerging from the first session - nudged Iannone off the front row, joining Marc Marquez behind.

Rossi won this event seven years in a row between 2002 and 2008, but he has not tasted victory at his home grand prix since.

"It's been a long, long time," he told BT Sport. "I really enjoyed the moment - I don't need to say that Mugello is special!"

1. Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) 1:46.208 2. Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) 1:46.243 3. Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) 1:46.304 4. Andrea Iannone (Suzuki Ecstar) 1:46.347 5. Danilo Petrucci (Alma Pramac) 1:46.445 6. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 1:46.454 7. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 1:46.500 8. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) 1:46.813 9. Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) 1:46.830 10. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) 1:46.909 11. Jack Miller (Alma Pramac) 1:46.998 12. Franco Morbidelli (EG 0,0 Marc VDS) 1:47.002

