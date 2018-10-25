English

Lorenzo undergoes surgery, may be fit for Malaysia MotoGP

After a successful surgery, Jorge Lorenzo hopes to be fit for Malaysian MotoGP on November 4. Image: Lorenzo's Twitter handle

Mallorca, October 25: Three-time MotoGP world champion Jorge Lorenzo has undergone successful surgery on his left wrist after a heavy shunt during practice at the inaugural Thailand GP.

The Spaniard, who has slipped to seventh in the FIM MotoGP World Championship standings, travelled back to Barcelona for the operation on a damaged ligament.

The official Moto GP website said the keyhole surgery was a success and he was hoping to return for the Malaysian GP at Sepang on November 4.

As per MotoGP.com report, the 31-year-old got treated for a rupture on the dorsal side of his left scapholunate ligament. Keyhole surgery was undertaken on his wrist and he was treated with a heat suture and had platelet-rich plasma placed on the rupture.

"Finally at home. I would like to thank Dr.Mir and Dr.Barrera for the great job in yesterday's arthroscopy of the fissure and damaged ligament of my left wrist. I hope to be recovered to ride in Malaysia and finish the year in the best possible way. Thanks to all for the support!," the Ducati rider tweeted a video on his official handle.

Lorenzo crashed during Friday's practice in Thailand, sending him flying off his Ducati which broke into pieces, halting the session.

The accident was blamed on a mechanical problem.

He was declared fit to race afterwards but opted out and also missed last weekend's race in Japan, where Honda's Marc Marquez sealed his fifth world title.

Spain's Alvaro Bautista will ride in his place for Ducati at the Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island on Sunday (October 28).

    Story first published: Thursday, October 25, 2018, 13:55 [IST]
