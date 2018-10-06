English

Lorenzo pulls out of Thailand GP after huge crash


Jorge Lorenzo
Jorge Lorenzo will not feature in Sunday's race after he was involved in a horror accident in Friday's practice session.

Buriram, October 6: A huge crash in Friday's practice session has forced Ducati star and three-time MotoGP champion Jorge Lorenzo to sit out the Thailand Grand Prix.

Lorenzo will not feature in Sunday's race after he was involved in a horror accident during FP2 – the 31-year-old rider thrown into the air and off the track.

A technical problem with Lorenzo's Ducati was cited as the reason for the crash at Buriram International Circuit, where the Spaniard was seventh fastest at the time of his fall.

Aside from some contusions to his wrist and ankle, Lorenzo – who was already nursing a dislocated toe and fractured second metatarsal from Aragon last month – avoided serious injury.

Team Ducati made the announcement on their official Twitter handle.

".@lorenzo99 has decided together with #DucatiTeam not to take part anymore in Buriram race weekend due to hairline fracture in left wrist. Focus now to recover for Motegi #ForzaJorge #KeepFighting

However, it was announced on Saturday that Lorenzo will withdraw from the remainder of the Thai GP as he bids to be fit for the final four rounds of the season.

Lorenzo – seen hobbling on crutches on Saturday – is fourth in the championship standings and 44 points adrift of team-mate Andrea Dovizioso in the race for second behind Honda's Marc Marquez.

(With inputs from OPTA and other sources)

    Story first published: Saturday, October 6, 2018, 9:10 [IST]
