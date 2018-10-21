English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Marquez dislocates shoulder celebrating MotoGP title

By
Marc Marquez celebrates after clinching third consecutive world championship
Marc Marquez celebrates after clinching third consecutive world championship

Motegi, October 21: Marc Marquez vowed to take it easy on the dancefloor after bizarrely dislocating his shoulder while celebrating winning a fifth MotoGP title following his victory in Japan.

The Repsol Honda rider was crowned champion for a third consecutive year on Sunday after title rival Andrea Dovizioso crashed while trying to catch the Spaniard on the penultimate lap.

Marquez's ecstasy turned to agony when Scott Redding pulled up alongside him and reached over for an embrace.

Redding managed to put Marquez's shoulder out, prompting the Catalan speedster to climb off his bike and lie down on the track while it was put back in.

"I was very happy and I arrived there, and I didn't know anything about the celebration," Marquez said of the incident.

"I was out of control, like on the track! No, a joke, but Scott stopped and I hugged him and I felt something strange, and dislocated my shoulder.

"I just laid there on the asphalt and my brother and Jose put it in again. It was not the first time; maybe it was my weak point of the season because I dislocated it many times during training at home. In December I need to make a stop with the doctor and for next year it will be perfect."

He added: "Luckily with the adrenalin it doesn't hurt, but I'll need to be careful not to overdo it on the dancefloor tonight."

Aprilia rider Redding apologised on Instagram, posting: "Once we was rivals "big rivals" now we have nothing respect and fun!!! Sorry for the dislocated shoulder."

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
FullTime: FRI 3 - 3 EMP
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Sunday, October 21, 2018, 18:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 21, 2018
    India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue