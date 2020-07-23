English
Marquez returns to Jerez after broken arm surgery, could make incredible MotoGP comeback

By John Skilbeck

Jerez, July 23: Marc Marquez left hospital and headed to Jerez on Thursday (July 23) to be reunited with his Repsol Honda team ahead of the Andalusia Grand Prix.

Reports in Spain said Marquez, who suffered a broken arm in last Sunday's season-opening Spanish Grand Prix, could be in contention to race again this weekend.

AS said Marquez would attempt to pass medical tests ahead of what would be a breathtakingly immediate comeback after serious injury.

Repsol Honda announced in a short Twitter statement that Marquez was on his way to the Jerez circuit, which also staged the Spanish GP.

Defending MotoGP champion Marquez crashed out late in that race as he attempted to chase down second place, fracturing his right humerus.

The 27-year-old Spaniard underwent surgery on Tuesday in Barcelona, posting an Instagram picture of himself with a bandaged right arm, saying he was "looking forward to starting my recovery".

Story first published: Thursday, July 23, 2020, 13:30 [IST]
