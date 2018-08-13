MotoGP analysis: How Lorenzo took his third win of the season

Initial advantage

It was Marquez who had the initial advantage as he bolted away into the distance over the first laps, putting the hammer down early and leaving the Ducati duo of Lorenzo and Dovizioso trailing him by half a second, a second, then seven tenths as the gap was a constant concertina but a sizeable one nonetheless.

In clear air the number 93's tactics seemed immediately clear, and the bigger focus over the first laps was on the two Ducati men locked together behind him - almost close enough to look like one bike at a passing glance.

Looked threatening

Dovizioso looked threatening and feinted a number of times but the Italian didn't make a move. With the gap at the front staying constant and Marquez no longer gaining ground, the tide then began to turn as Lorenzo slowly reeled him in.

With 11 laps to go the Ducatis were right back on the tail of the Honda but Lorenzo just ran it wide at Turn 3. Using the grunt of the Borgo Panigale machine, however, the number 99 recovered quickly to fire himself back into second and the lead trio remained in line, nothing between them... before Lorenzo decided to make his move.

Final lunge

Locked together, the big attack came again at Turn 3 as Marquez dived straight for the inside - but Lorenzo held his line and was able to regain the ground immediately on the exit.

Pushing hard and the Repsol Honda in second squiggling around in the braking zones, Marquez looked threatening around the remainder of the final lap but the 'Spartan' was not for being caught - taking the victory in style and denying Marquez the chance at a final lunge.

Impressive performance

Behind 'DesmoDovi' in third, Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) put in an impressive performance to take fourth as top Independent Team rider to put his Spielberg demons to bed after two fifteenths over the past two years, with Danilo Petrucci (Alma Pramac Racing) also able to bounce back after a tough race at the venue last season to complete the top five.

Petrucci now leads the Independent Team standings by a single point from Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3), with Crutchlow only another point back.