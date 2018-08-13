English

MotoGP analysis: How Lorenzo took his third win of the season

Bengaluru, August 13: Jorge Lorenzo and Repsol Honda's world champion Marc Marquez put on a show to remember at the Red Bull Ring in the Austrian Grand Prix, with the two dueling down to the wire in an instant classic before the Ducati rider came out on top for his third win of the season.

The five years in which Lorenzo and Marquez have shared the track have produced some legendary different battles at different circuits, but the number 93's search for a win at Spielberg will have to continue. The man who beat him to the honour last season, Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team), completed the podium in third this time around.

Here we look at at how the duo, who will be team-mates at Repsol Honda from the 2019 FIM MotoGP World Championship season, lit up the hills at Spielberg.

It was Marquez who had the initial advantage as he bolted away into the distance over the first laps, putting the hammer down early and leaving the Ducati duo of Lorenzo and Dovizioso trailing him by half a second, a second, then seven tenths as the gap was a constant concertina but a sizeable one nonetheless.

In clear air the number 93's tactics seemed immediately clear, and the bigger focus over the first laps was on the two Ducati men locked together behind him - almost close enough to look like one bike at a passing glance.

Dovizioso looked threatening and feinted a number of times but the Italian didn't make a move. With the gap at the front staying constant and Marquez no longer gaining ground, the tide then began to turn as Lorenzo slowly reeled him in.

With 11 laps to go the Ducatis were right back on the tail of the Honda but Lorenzo just ran it wide at Turn 3. Using the grunt of the Borgo Panigale machine, however, the number 99 recovered quickly to fire himself back into second and the lead trio remained in line, nothing between them... before Lorenzo decided to make his move.

Locked together, the big attack came again at Turn 3 as Marquez dived straight for the inside - but Lorenzo held his line and was able to regain the ground immediately on the exit.

Pushing hard and the Repsol Honda in second squiggling around in the braking zones, Marquez looked threatening around the remainder of the final lap but the 'Spartan' was not for being caught - taking the victory in style and denying Marquez the chance at a final lunge.

Behind 'DesmoDovi' in third, Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) put in an impressive performance to take fourth as top Independent Team rider to put his Spielberg demons to bed after two fifteenths over the past two years, with Danilo Petrucci (Alma Pramac Racing) also able to bounce back after a tough race at the venue last season to complete the top five.

Petrucci now leads the Independent Team standings by a single point from Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3), with Crutchlow only another point back.

Next up is Silverstone, the stage of the first serious showdown between Lorenzo and Marquez back in 2013. Will we see another repeat? Find out in on August 26 as the MotoGP caravan heads to UK.

