MotoGP: Jorge Lorenzo triumphs in Austria after gripping Marc Marquez battle

The Spaniard was frustrated as he failed to compete in his first campaign with Ducati last year, leading to him agreeing a move to join world champion Marc Marquez at Repsol Honda from 2019.

But Lorenzo's fortunes have improved since the announcement and, after back-to-back wins earlier in the season, he edged to another victory with Ducati after a compelling battle with Marquez in Spielberg.

Qualifying recap

Andrea Dovizioso had emerged from the first turn out in front, but he was soon forced wide and slipped behind Lorenzo and Marquez in a thrilling opening lap.

Marquez then accelerated away from Lorenzo at the start of the second lap, leaving the two Ducatis to jostle for position behind him.

The pair steadily closed on the leader though, and Lorenzo made his move with 11 laps remaining, passing his future team-mate at the second attempt.

Lorenzo looked to be cruising to victory before an error let Marquez nip in, prompting an incredible finale in which the two riders tore after one another, the Honda man wobbling on more than one occasion.

It was Marquez's turn for a costly error during the final lap, however, as he opted not to run Lorenzo wide and saw his press on to clinch victory.

Marquez's wait for a win at the Red Bull Ring goes on, but he extended his lead over nearest rival Valentino Rossi - who finished sixth - in the overall standings.

IN THE POINTS 1. Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) 2. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) +0.130 seconds 3. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) +1.656 4. Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) +9.434 5. Danilo Petrucci (Alma Pramac) +13.169 6. Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) +14.026 7. Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda) +14.156 8. Alex Rins (Suzuki Ecstar) +16.644 9. Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) +20.760 10. Alvaro Bautista (Angel Nieto) +20.844 11. Tito Rabat (Reale Avintia) +21.114 12. Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) +22.939 13. Andrea Iannone (Suzuki Ecstar) +26.523 14. Bradley Smith (KTM) +29.168 15. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda) +30.072 “I tried, because I need to try, because I’m Marc and I need to try!" - @marcmarquez93 🎙#AustrianGP 🇦🇹 pic.twitter.com/TncY7Kx7IE — MotoGP™🇦🇹🏁 (@MotoGP) August 12, 2018 TITLE STANDINGS 1. Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda) 201 2. Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha) 142 3. Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati) 130 4. Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati) 129 5. Maverick Vinales (Movistar Yamaha) 113 1. Repsol Honda 267 2. Ducati 259 3. Movistar Yamaha 255 4. Alma Pramac Racing 166 5. Suzuki Ecstar 150