MotoGP Raceweek: Dovizioso savours 'crazy' overtaking move that stunned Marquez in Austria

Marquez, whose lead in the riders' standings was narrowed to a still-imposing 58 points, was involved in a gripping duel with Dovizioso that reached its remarkable conclusion on the final corner at the Red Bull Ring.

Ducati's Dovizioso ducked down the inside of Repsol Honda's Marquez to overtake him and spark wild celebrations in the paddock.

"When I arrived there I did not feel I can enter in that corner because I can't brake in the same place as Marc," Dovizioso said following his team's fourth consecutive win in Austria.

"But it was the last corner. I had to try, I wanted it. If I arrive too late, I can finish second easily.

"I feel so strong in that moment. It is something in the past I always think about but I did something crazy and sometimes it works."

Marquez was not too disheartened, revealing an errant tyre choice could have led to a far less productive result.

"I'm happy because we did a big mistake with the rear tyre," Marquez said. "Immediately I saw when I got out, all soft tyres had better grip and even consistency in the end.

"Anyway, I try because I am Marc and I need to try. This second place, of course missed the last corner, but I was sliding a lot at the rear.

"Dovi did an incredible job. At the moment we are leading by 58 points so we continue on the same way."