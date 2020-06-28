Mumbai's Aashi selected for Shoot Out of FIA Girls on Track - Rising Stars project

Thirteen-year-old Aashi has been selected along with 19 others in the age group of 12-16 out of 70 entries from five continents; as the first step, she will take part in the 'Shoot Out' at the Paul Ricard Circuit in France on October 12 and 13.

"Should you be successful, you will join our training camps, and potentially have the opportunity to become (Team Ferrari's) first-ever female driver obtaining a partnership agreement with the Ferrari Driver Academy, including participation in an FIA Formula 4 racing season," Michele Mouton, President of the FIA Women in Motorsport Commission, said in her letter to Aashi.

The Federation Internationale de L'Automobile (FIA), the world body for motorsports, said that the training-cum-selection process would entail four legs:

• Shoot Out - October 12-13, 2020, Paul Ricard, France - To select Top 12

Training Camp 1 (Karting) - Oct 14-15, Paul Ricard, France- To select Top 8

Training Camp 2 (F4) - November 3-4, Paul Ricard, France - To select Final 4.

Ferrari Driver Academy Training Camp (F4) - November 9-13 (TBC), Maranello, Italy - To select the winner.

"This is a great moment for women in Indian Motorsport," Sita Raina, Chairperson of FMSCI's own Women in Motorsports Commission, said. "Aashi has shown her mettle during the last season and has the potential to become a future star," she added.

Coached by 8-time national car racing champion Rayomand Banajee at the Rayo Racing Academy in Mumbai, Aashi recorded five podium finishes in her maiden national karting season last year and was conferred the Outstanding Women in Motorsports Award by FMSCI for her podium placings.

"The dates have been chosen to enable the shortlisted girls to travel from different parts of the world, despite the current travel restrictions due to the coronavirus crisis," Michele Mouton said in her letter.

