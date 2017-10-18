Red Bull developing early to avoid slow 2018 start, says Ricciardo

New York, Oct 18: Red Bull have made an earlier start in developing their 2018 car to avoid another slow start to next year's Formula One world championship, according to Daniel Ricciardo.

It was expected that Red Bull would be the biggest challengers to Mercedes' dominance this season, but a sluggish start meant they have never been in contention for the title.

A late-season improvement, and a chassis that arguably outstrips all rivals in F1, has provided fresh hope of a renewed challenge next season.

Red Bull traditionally leave it late to design their new car allowing for more development time, but Ricciardo says the team are to try a new approach.

"I always feel our starts to the season have been slow particularly since I've been with the team but it's, as far as I'm aware, not planned," Ricciardo said in quotes reported by Autosport.

"I'm not sure why exactly. We definitely get stronger - it's a nice trend to get better and better but we'd like to start better.

"I still don't really know the answer to why that is.

"We always feel like we start on next year's car early enough but maybe what we think is early isn't early enough.

"I know for next year it's been brought forward more than it was for this year."

Source: OPTA