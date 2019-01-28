English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Alonso claims maiden Daytona 24-hour victory

By
Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso became the third Formula One champion to win the prestigious 24-hour race in Daytona.

Florida, January 28: Fernando Alonso added another honour to his impressive list with a Rolex 24 triumph in Daytona on Sunday.

The two-time Formula One champion was part of the a No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac DPi team which won a rain-affected race at Daytona International Speedway.

Alonso, who quit F1 at the end of last season, Jordan Taylor, Renger van der Zande and Kamui Kobayashi took a clear lead before the 22-hour mark, pulling away from No. 31 Action Express Racing’s Felix Nasr after he ran wide at Turn 1.

The 24-hour race ended a few minutes early due to poor weather conditions, having been red-flagged twice because of rain. The majority of the final eight hours was run under a yellow flag.

"Just an amazing experience — perfect execution for the race," Alonso said, "We were competitive in everything — dry, wet, night, day."

The Spaniard, who made his debut in the Daytona race last year and finished 38th, became just the third F1 champion to win the Rolex 24 at Daytona after Phil Hill and Mario Andretti.

Nasr and his team finished second, while Alexander Rossi's team in the No. 7 Acura DPi were third.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 138/1 (25.4 vs NZL 243
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 2:50 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue