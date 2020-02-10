Sepang Test: Quartararo tops time sheets

Rossi impresses
Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) was the second fastest Yamaha rider. His best was a 1:58.541 and that puts him in fifth after just over a half century of laps.
Rossi's team-mate Maverick Vinales, meanwhile, was way down the time sheets yet positive about the test; his best a 1:59.169 in P18 - but after a whopping 83 laps and some impressive long run pace.
Crutchlow in the hunt
Honda's test programme workhorse Cal Crutchlow kept all the riders in the hunt.
The Brit's best was a 1:58.431 and, predictably, he was one of the most prolific on track, completing 69 laps. Reigning champion Marc Marquez did 47 laps and was P12, his day ending in a mishap at Turn 15.
Rins leads Suzuki charge
Rins led the Suzuki battle for supremacy with the No.42 almost making it three bikes in a tenth but for a single thousandth, and he did an apt 42 laps, downing tools a little early.
Team-mate Joan Mir was P10 after 32 laps, his best a 1:58.736 despite a crash at Turn 9.
Red Bull power
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Brad Binder had a pretty solid day as he remained close to fellow rookie Alex Marquez on the time sheets, with the South African shaving nearly a second and a half off his Day 1 best.
His KTM team-mate Pol Espargaro finished the Sepang test in a similar position to where he started it, in seventh, but the number 44 was nearly a second quicker on Day 2.