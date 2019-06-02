TerraQuest Expeditions completes two month self drive road-trip to South East Asia

The objective of the trip by (road-tripping) Specialists TerraQuest Expeditions, a premium Adventure Travel Company that specialises in self-drive holiday adventures, was to explore new cultures and places as well as understand the logistics of overland travel while planning an overland trip across these countries. The team also wanted to learn about sustainable travel practices adopted across all spheres of travel - be it hotels/guesthouses, tour/experience organizers as well as other travellers.

"Exploring new cultures and places as well as understanding the logistics of overland travel were all high on our agenda when it came to planning the trip. We also wanted to learn more about sustainable travel practices adopted across all spheres of the travel business - be it hotels/guesthouses, tour/experience organizers as well as fellow travellers, so that was a great learning experience," Mr Seth continued further.

Their experiences, apart from the above mentioned, were different to each country will finally be culminated in an experiential guide for other overland travellers.

These include interesting observation and findings:-

Bhutan: Ever changing immigration laws. There has been a recent change in laws regarding using any other border but Phuentsholing.

Myanmar: Like Thailand, you could call Myanmar, The land of smiles. People are extremely nice. Imagine being offered a bottle of water every time you fill fuel.

Laos: Possibly the easiest country to get into, across South East Asia. Great for overlanding with very comfortable accommodation all across the country, at very affordable prices.

Cambodia: Massive plastic problem. Even the most obscure routes are full of plastic.

Thailand: When we talk of Thailand we talk about stunning beaches, islands, and Bangkok. But with great infrastructure, overlanding in Thailand is easy, that gave us the opportunity to stop at quaint villages which people would have never heard of.

"We say we achieved so much more because through our journey we met the most amazing people and forged life-long friendships, that you can never plan for, which also meant we explored so many places we would've never thought of. Moreover, we are back, inspired to try out new things when it comes to trips that we conduct," continued Bharat.

The aim of the journey covering more than 15000 Kilometers was to highlight issues faced by an overlander while traveling on a road trip across these countries and come up with logistical solutions to counter these problems.

"The team will now be launching trips in these regions, making them accessible for overland enthusiasts in the country. So watch out for a drive across Myanmar, Thailand, Laos, and other countries," he further added.

The team was most apprehensive about a change in international border crossing laws, as the temporary import regulations can change from time to time. Often different paperwork may be required at different borders of the same country.

"We also faced multiple hurdles that resulted in taking many detours, off-road routes passing through remote areas and villages, being left dumbfounded when asked to present an air ticket (in an overdrive expedition) or being refused a third entry into Thailand".

Founded in 2015, TerraQuest Expeditions, based out of Delhi, is a premium adventure travel company that offers self-drive holiday adventures. The company is driven by the vision to provide premium and unique self-drive experiences and motoring events across India and the World. It may mean driving across the Salar de Uyuni or taking a classic car across India. The company lay emphasis on tying up with causes local to the regions wherein we take our expeditions. TerraQuest' Travel Experiences are based on the concept of self-drive, with the objective of making the traveller' experience unique terrains, cultures and landscapes, and get lost in the grandeur of nature, ensuring the highest possible safety standards that can be offered.

Currently, the company offers self-drive expeditions across India and Abroad. Spiti, Ladakh, Rajasthan make up for our India drives whereas International drives include - Kyrgyzstan, Morocco, India to Thailand and Scotland, Bhutan.

Source: Press Release