Track conditions, weather the key in Argentina MotoGP

By
The MotoGP riders strike a happy pose ahead of the Argentina GP
Termas de Rio Hondo, March 29: Before track action begins at the Argentina Grand Prix, where it has always been a battle between second and attrition, there is always time to talk a little about the weekend ahead and the pre-event press conference was the perfect stage for it .

Track action starts on Friday (March 29) with the race proper on Sunday (March 31) at 3pm local time (11.30pm IST).

2019 FIM MotoGP World Championship leader Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team) was joined by reigning champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team), Valentino Rossi (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP), 2018 Argentina GP winner Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol), Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Danilo Petrucci (Mission Winnow Ducati Team) at the pre-event presser.

As always in unpredictable Argentina, the talk centered around the conditions and the weather.

Confident Dovizioso

First off though, Dovizioso put to rest the maelstrom of talk following the Qatar GP and subsequent protests - as well as affirming how he'd felt on the bike.

"The victory was the victory. We had a really good weekend and I feel really good about how we finished the weekend. I'm so happy, and happy to back with a good feeling on the bike like I did during the weekend."

Incredible Marquez

Next up was Marquez, who was, once again, incredible close to taking the first win of the year - but it wasn't to be. He first spoke about the good omen of his Qatar pace, and then looked ahead to Termas de Rio Hondo, where his pace is traditionally the fastest.

"In Qatar we started well at a track where normally I struggle, and second there is important for us. Argentina normally is a circuit that suits my riding style, but we'll see during the weekend. And the weather, all those things, but we'll try and focus. Last year the speed was there, we'll see this year with this new bike and try to give 100%.

Positive Rossi

Fighting at the front was something that, on Saturday evening in Qatar, looked like it may elude Valentino Rossi. But the ‘Doctor' bounced back with a ride through the pack on Sunday. He's positive about that, but explained a little what they're looking to improve in Argentina - and again, the weather was a talking point.

"The race in Qatar was good for me, coming from behind, and my pace wasn't so bad. Argentina is a particular track for the layout, the asphalt and the weather, looks like the forecast is difficult this year like last year. We hope we can be lucky with a dry race...but we'll see!"

Excited Crutchlow

The forecasts for Sunday look interesting. And no wonder, Crutchlow, the winner of unforgettably dramatic 2018 event at Termas de Rio Hondo sounded quite excited.

"I felt great going home from Qatar obviously but you already start to think ahead, and then two weekends off felt too long and I've never said that before in my life! So to come back here where I won last year, I'm excited to come back."

    Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2019, 11:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 29, 2019

