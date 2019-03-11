MotoGP Raceweek: Dovizioso win stands as stewards reject appeal

Dovizioso won a thrilling opening race of the 2019 season in Doha on Sunday (March 10), the Italian beating Marc Marquez by 0.023 seconds at the Losail International Circuit.

The duo had enjoyed a gripping battle over the 22 laps, with Marquez failing to make a final-corner lunge stick as Dovizioso found better traction to get to the finish line first.

Following the conclusion of the race, four teams lodged a complaint with the stewards over a rear-tyre winglet used on Dovizioso's Ducati.

However, the protest was dismissed by the officials, meaning the race result stands.

FIM MotoGP Stewards 📋



Concerning specifics parts of the Ducati, protests made by multiple Factory teams were rejected by the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel.



The result of the #QatarGP still stands. An appeals process is ongoing. — MotoGP™ 🇶🇦 (@MotoGP) March 10, 2019

"Concerning specific parts of the Ducati, protest made by multiple factory teams were rejected by the FIM MotoGP Stewards Panel," a statement read on the official MotoGP Twitter account.

"The result of the QatarGP still stands. An appeals process in ongoing."