Sports Bulletin For August 22: From BCCI's Search For Selectors To Women's World Cup Getting Navi Mumbai As Venue By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Friday, August 22, 2025, 19:15 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Sports Bulletin For August 22: From major developments in Indian cricket to international milestones and fresh updates across multiple sports, August 22 brings a packed bulletin. BCCI has opened applications for key selection committee roles, while Gautam Gambhir faces criticism over Asia Cup selections.

In global news, South Africa's Matthew Breetzke creates ODI history, and Japan's boxing community is in shock after a sparring accident. Meanwhile, Elavenil Valarivan's gold at the Asian Shooting Championships headlines India's triumphs, as Navi Mumbai steps in as a host city for the ICC Women's World Cup.

1) BCCI Invites Applications For Senior Men's Cricket Selection Committee

A few days after announcing India's squad for the Asia Cup 2025, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has opened applications for two spots on the senior men's selection committee. The board has also invited applications for roles in the women's and junior men's selection panels.

As per the official statement, members of the senior men's committee will be tasked with selecting Team India across all formats - Tests, ODIs, T20Is, and any other formats as decided by the BCCI.

2) ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Navi Mumbai Replaces Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium As Venue

The ICC has announced an updated itinerary for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, confirming Navi Mumbai as a new host city. The DY Patil Stadium will take over from Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium, which is unavailable for the tournament.

3) Supreme Court Orders AIFF & FSDL To Settle MRA Dispute

The Supreme Court on Friday directed the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) to resolve their ongoing dispute over the Master Rights Agreement. The conflict has resulted in the indefinite suspension of the Indian Super League. The court has scheduled the next hearing for Thursday, August 28.

4) Pragyan Ojha Leading The Race To Join Ajit Agarkar-Led India's Selection Panel: Report

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha is reportedly in contention to join the national men's selection committee, with speculation suggesting he could succeed Sridharan Sharath as the South Zone representative.

On Friday, the BCCI announced the opening of two spots on the senior men's selection panel. This development comes just a day after reports confirmed that chief selector Ajit Agarkar's tenure has been extended by a year, keeping him in the role until June 2026.

5) Gautam Gambhir Drops Players He Dislikes: Sadagoppan Ramesh

Former India opener Sadagoppan Ramesh has criticized men's head coach Gautam Gambhir, alleging bias in team selections for the 2025 Asia Cup. He claimed that players like Shreyas Iyer and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been unfairly sidelined. Ramesh further remarked that under Gambhir's leadership, the benchmark for success has dropped, pointing out that a drawn series in England is being celebrated as a major feat despite India's history of consistent overseas victories.

6) Matthew Breetzke Scripts Huge ODI History, Becomes First Batter In The World To Achieve It

South African batter Matthew Breetzke extended his fine form with the bat, registering his fourth straight half-century in One-Day Internationals. On Thursday, the right-hander made history in Mackay by becoming the first player ever to begin an ODI career with four successive 50-plus scores. His knock of 88 against Australia, featuring eight boundaries and two sixes, came to an end in the 31st over when Nathan Ellis dismissed him.

7) Asian Shooting Championship: Elavenil Valarivan Claims Gold To Add To Indian Tally

India's Elavenil Valarivan clinched the gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle event at the 16th Asian Championships in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, on Friday, boosting the country's medal count at the tournament.

8) Badminton Shuttlecock Shortage In India: BWF Say Not A 'Crisis'

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) acknowledged supply chain issues causing a shuttlecock shortage in India but stated it is not yet a "crisis." The global body assured efforts are underway to boost production of synthetic shuttles. Prices of feather shuttles have surged worldwide, driven by badminton's growing popularity and reduced duck and goose farming in China, the leading producer.

9) Amateur Japanese Pugilist In Intensive Care As Nation Grapples With Boxing Accidents

A 39-year-old Japanese amateur boxer remains unconscious after collapsing during sparring in Tokyo on August 8. He underwent emergency brain surgery and is in intensive care, the Japan Boxing Federation said, as the sport grapples with recent deaths of two professional fighters.

10) India Women's cricketer Gouher Sultana Retires From All Forms Of Cricket

India's left-arm spinner Gouher Sultana, 37, has retired from all forms of cricket. Announcing her decision on social media, she called it an "honour" to represent India. Sultana played 50 ODIs and 37 T20Is since her 2008 debut, last featuring in 2014.