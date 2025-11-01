Sports Bulletin For 1st November: From Shreyas Iyer's Health Update To Rohan Bopanna's Retirement By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, November 1, 2025, 17:10 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Sports Bulletin For 1st November: From major updates in Indian cricket and tennis to big moves in global sports governance and football, November 1 brought several headline-worthy developments across the world of sports. Here's a quick look at the key stories of the day.

1) Shreyas Iyer Discharged From Sydney Hospital

In a positive update, the BCCI confirmed that Shreyas Iyer has been discharged from the Sydney hospital and is now in stable condition. "He is recovering well, and both the BCCI Medical Team and specialists in Sydney and India are pleased with his progress," the board said in a statement.

2) Indian Tennis Legend Rohan Bopanna Announces Retirement

Indian tennis legend and two-time Grand Slam winner Rohan Bopanna officially announced his retirement from professional tennis on Saturday (November 1), marking the end of a remarkable 20-year career. His final match came at the Paris Masters 1000 with partner Alexander Bublik. Calling it "a goodbye... but not the end," Bopanna bid farewell in an emotional statement.

3) When Will India Get Asia Cup Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi? BCCI Secretary Gives Fresh Update

Over a month after India's Asia Cup triumph over Pakistan in Dubai, the trophy is still yet to reach the BCCI headquarters. Joint secretary Devajit Saikia expressed disappointment over the delay, revealing that the board has written to ACC chairman Mohsin Naqvi but received no response. "We are a little unhappy that the trophy hasn't been handed over even after a month," Saikia told PTI. The BCCI now plans to raise the issue at the ICC meeting in Dubai on November 4. "The trophy will come back to India - only the timeline isn't fixed. We've won the championship; just the trophy is missing," Saikia added.

4) England Clean-Swept 3-0 By New Zealand For First Time In 42 Years

Blair Tickner and Zakary Foulkes guided New Zealand to a narrow two-wicket victory over England, completing a 3-0 ODI series whitewash as England's top order faltered in the lead-up to the Ashes.

5) IOC And Saudi Arabia Cancel 12-Year Deal To Host Video Gaming Esports Olympics In Riyadh

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and Saudi Arabia have mutually decided to terminate their 12-year deal to host the Olympic Esports Games in Riyadh, marking a rare setback for the kingdom's ambitious sports initiatives. The IOC confirmed on Thursday that both parties had agreed to end their partnership on the event.

6) Aryna Sabalenka Etches Tennis History! Joins Serena Williams, Navratilova In Elite List

Aryna Sabalenka capped another dominant WTA season with her fourth Grand Slam title at the US Open and finals appearances at the Australian Open and Roland Garros. Reaching at least the quarterfinals in 13 of 15 events, she secured the 2025 year-end No. 1 ranking - her second in a row. Sabalenka now joins an elite group of just 13 women to finish back-to-back seasons atop the WTA rankings.

7) Ashwin Pleads To Gambhir: Please Play Arshdeep Singh

Former India spinner R Ashwin has called on Gautam Gambhir and the team management to give Arshdeep Singh more opportunities in T20Is, stressing that the left-arm pacer is second only to Jasprit Bumrah and risks losing form by sitting out. His comments came after India's heavy defeat to Australia in the second T20I, where the visitors were dismissed for 125 and the hosts chased it down comfortably to go 1-0 up in the series.

8) Turkish Embarrassment! Football Federation Suspends 149 Officials Amid Betting Scandal

In a major crackdown, the Turkish Football Federation has suspended 149 referees and assistant referees for betting on football matches. Following an investigation, the officials were handed bans of eight to twelve months, while probes against three others remain ongoing.