Sports Bulletin for October 10: IPL 2026 Auction Tentative Date Revealed, Sanju Samson called for Ranji Trophy By MyKhel Staff Published: Friday, October 10, 2025, 16:35 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Welcome to today's Sports Bulletin, delivering the key highlights from cricket, football, kabaddi, and more.

From thrilling international matches to domestic updates and upcoming events, here's a crisp roundup of the top stories shaping the sports world on this day.

IPL 2026 Mini Auction in Mid-December

The IPL 2026 mini auction is scheduled for mid-December, likely between December 13-15, with the retention deadline on November 15. Franchises can retain as many players they want before releasing others for the auction. Unlike the last two years, this auction may be held in India instead of overseas.

Sanju Samson added in Ranji Trophy squad for Kerala

Wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson has been named in Kerala's 15-member squad for their Ranji Trophy opener against Maharashtra on October 15. Samson returns from recent T20I duties and aims to solidify his position with consistent performances in red-ball cricket. Mohammad Azharuddeen has been named as captain by KCA for this Ranji season.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scores stellar Century against West Indies

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a stellar century against West Indies on October 10, 2025, in the second Test at Delhi. His unbeaten century (currently batting on 155) showcased a blend of classical shots and modern aggression, putting India in a strong position. This was Jaiswal's seventh Test century, as he continues to climb ranks for most centuries by an opener before turning 24.

India women suffer defeat against South Africa

India's women's cricket team faced a tough defeat against South Africa in the 2025 Women's World Cup. Despite a strong start and a fighting 94 from Richa Ghosh, India lost by 3 wickets chasing a target of 252 at Visakhapatnam. South Africa's Nadine de Klerk played a brilliant unbeaten 84 off 54 balls to seal the victory. The loss is India's first setback in the tournament, placing them third on the points table.

MS Dhoni attends Madurai Stadium inauguration

Former India captain MS Dhoni inaugurated the new Velammal Cricket Stadium in Madurai on October 9, 2025, drawing massive crowds. The stadium, built at an estimated cost of ₹325 crore, has a seating capacity of 7,300 with plans to expand to 20,000. Dhoni waved to enthusiastic fans, shared inspiring words, and took a few batting swings during the ceremony. A young fan touching his feet became the emotional highlight of the event.

PKL 2025 Finals set to be played in Delhi

The Thyagaraj Stadium in Delhi will host the PKL Season 12 playoffs. The play-ins begin on Friday, October 25, followed by playoffs starting Sunday, October 26. The grand finale is scheduled for Friday, October 31. Eight teams will compete under a new format, featuring intense matches to claim the coveted Pro Kabaddi League trophy.

England thump Wales in Friendly

England secured a dominant 3-0 victory over Wales in a friendly at Wembley. Morgan Rogers opened the scoring just three minutes in, followed by Ollie Watkins adding a second in the 11th minute. Bukayo Saka capped the win with a stunning curled strike in the 20th minute. England's fast start overwhelmed Wales, who struggled defensively throughout. Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford kept a clean sheet, making key saves late in the game.

Algeria qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026

Algeria secured qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup by defeating Togo 2-1 in their final CAF qualifier. Riyad Mahrez scored the decisive winner in the 78th minute after an early goal from Baghdad Bounedjah. Algeria topped Group E unbeaten, marking their fifth World Cup appearance.

Samoa beat Papua New Guinea in T20 WC Qualifiers

Samoa achieved a remarkable win over Papua New Guinea by 6 wickets in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup East Asia-Pacific Qualifiers on October 9, 2025. Batting second, Samoa chased down PNG's total of 117 with 9 balls to spare, led by a vital 62 from Sean Solia. The disciplined bowling and sharp fielding helped Samoa maintain control, keeping their World Cup qualification hopes alive.

Mohammed Shami available for Bengal in Ranji Opener

Mohammed Shami is set to make his comeback for Bengal in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season opener against Uttarakhand starting October 15. Fully recovered from ankle surgery, Shami will lead Bengal's pace attack alongside Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar. The experienced pacer aims to regain form and push for a national comeback. Abhimanyu Easwaran has been named as Bengal captain for this season.