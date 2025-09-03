Not Pakistan or Sri Lanka, India just need to worry about This team in Asia Cup 2025, says Irfan Pathan

Sports Bulletin For Sep 3: From Virat Kohli's Fitness Test In London To IND-PAK Asia Cup 2025 Tickets By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, September 3, 2025, 17:37 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

Sports Bulletin For Sep 3: September 3, 2025, brought big updates across sports-from Virat Kohli's fitness test in London and his note on the Bengaluru stampede to Yuki Bhambri's US Open milestone and Carlos Alcaraz's record run.

Sikandar Raza rose to No. 1 in ODIs, Haris Rauf set rare batting records, Sandesh Jhingan was ruled out of the CAFA Nations Cup, and Mallorca suspended captain Dani Rodriguez.

1) Virat Kohli Skips Going To Bengaluru, Gives Fitness Test In London

Several Indian cricketers, including Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah, took part in fitness tests at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on August 29. Virat Kohli, however, underwent his test in London, where he is currently residing with his family. According to a Dainik Jagran report, Kohli had board approval to skip traveling and complete the assessment overseas, as he now plays only ODIs after retiring from Tests and T20Is.

2) India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Match Tickets On Sale

With the Asia Cup fast approaching, excitement is building among both the eight competing teams and their supporters. The tournament is set to kick off on September 9, and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has already opened online ticket sales for the matches.

In its official announcement, the ACC confirmed that fans purchasing tickets through Platinum List can benefit from special offers. These include three exclusive ticket bundles, with prices beginning at ₹11,000, giving spectators a chance to secure their seats for the much-awaited continental event.

3) Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Bengaluru Stampede

Almost three months after the tragic stampede in Bengaluru during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL title celebrations, the franchise's former captain Virat Kohli has finally spoken out. Reflecting on the incident that claimed 11 lives and left many others injured, Kohli admitted that what should have been a moment of pure joy for the team and its fans instead became a day of sorrow.

RCB shared Kohli's words on Instagram, quoting him as saying: "Nothing in life really prepares you for a heartbreak like June 4th. What should've been the happiest moment in our franchise's history... turned into something tragic. I've been thinking of and praying for the families of those we lost... and for our fans who were injured. Your loss is part of our story now. Together, we will move forward with care, respect and responsibility."

4) US Open 2025: Yuki Bhambri Qualifies For Maiden Grand Slam Q/F

Yuki Bhambri created history by booking a place in the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the very first time, making it to the last eight of the US Open men's doubles event alongside partner Michael Venus in New York.

The Indo-New Zealand pair, seeded 14th, produced a clinical performance to oust the No. 4 seeds, Germany's Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz. They sealed the contest 6-4, 6-4 in just an hour and 23 minutes to continue their impressive run at Flushing Meadows.

5) Sikandar Raza Becomes New World No. 1 All-Rounder In ODIs

Zimbabwe's veteran all-rounder Sikandar Raza climbed to the top of the ICC ODI all-rounder rankings on Wednesday, September 3. The 39-year-old moved up two spots to claim the No. 1 position, accumulating 302 rating points. Raza's rise came on the back of strong batting displays in the recent ODI series against Sri Lanka in Harare, where he made a significant impact across the two matches.

6) Sandesh Jhingan Ruled Out Of CAFA Nations Cup 2025

India suffered a major blow ahead of their final Group B clash in the CAFA Nations Cup, as key defender Sandesh Jhingan has been sidelined for the rest of the tournament after picking up an injury during the 0-3 defeat against Iran.

The absence of the 32-year-old stalwart is a huge setback for the Blue Tigers, who now face the tough challenge of taking on Afghanistan on Thursday without their most experienced figure at the back.

7) Carlos Alcaraz Scripts History, Becomes Youngest Player In 47 Years To Achieve Massive Feat

Carlos Alcaraz moved a step closer to claiming his sixth Grand Slam crown, cruising into the US Open 2025 semifinals with a straight-sets win over Jiri Lehecka on Tuesday. The Spanish star delivered a commanding performance, defeating the 20th seed 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 to book his place in the last four.

Awaiting him next is none other than Novak Djokovic, the 24-time Grand Slam champion, in what promises to be a blockbuster semifinal showdown. Remarkably, Alcaraz has now made the semifinals of all four majors in 2025, underlining his consistency across surfaces. His latest triumph also etched his name into the record books-at 22 years and 111 days, he became the youngest player since 1978 to reach men's singles semifinals on all three Grand Slam surfaces in multiple seasons, having achieved the feat in both 2023 and 2025.

8) Novak Djokovic Sets Up Huge US Open Semifinal Clash With Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic booked his place in the US Open semifinals on Tuesday, setting up a highly anticipated showdown with Carlos Alcaraz. The Serbian great stayed on course for an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam title after overcoming fourth seed Taylor Fritz in four sets. Djokovic prevailed 6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 6-4 to secure his spot in the last four and keep his historic pursuit alive.

9) Haris Rauf Breaks Multiple Batting Records In Pakistan's 18-Run Defeat Against Afghanistan

Haris Rauf stunned with the bat in Pakistan's T20I loss to Afghanistan on September 2 at Sharjah. Batting at No. 10, he smashed 34* off 16 balls with four sixes, becoming the first Pakistani No. 10 or 11 to top-score in a T20I. Alongside Sufiyan Muqeem (7*), Rauf added 40 runs-the team's highest-ever 10th wicket stand in the format, breaking a 15-year-old record. His four sixes also equaled the world record for the most hit by a No. 10 or 11 in a T20I innings.

10) RCD Mallorca Suspend Dani Rodriguez, Strip Him Of Captaincy Due To Misconduct

RCD Mallorca have taken disciplinary action against veteran midfielder Dani Rodriguez, suspending him and removing him from the role of team captain. The decision comes after the 37-year-old voiced his displeasure at being left on the bench during Mallorca's 1-2 loss to Real Madrid. Rodriguez, who did not feature as a substitute in the match, openly criticized the decision, prompting the club's response.