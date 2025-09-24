Global Chess League Season 3 Draft: All You Need to Know Ahead of September 26 in Mumbai

Sports Bulletin for September 24: From Lionel Messi in India to Vaibhav Suryavanshi's brilliant knock vs Australia By MyKhel Staff Published: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 18:00 [IST]

Lionel Messi is set to arrive to India with the Argentina team, while Shreyas Iyer has written to BCCI for an exemption from Red ball cricket.

Check out the top stories across the world of sports for September 24. Here are the unmissable developments from the last 24 hours.

Shreyas Iyer Withdraws from Red Ball Cricket

Shreyas Iyer has informed the BCCI and selectors about his decision to opt out of red-ball cricket, citing persistent back discomfort and the physical toll of long-format matches. After pulling out of the India A match against Australia A, Iyer clarified his intent to focus on recovering, with plans to reevaluate his Test cricket future after consulting medical experts and selectors. His absence is expected to impact team selection for upcoming Test series.

KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal Disappoint in India A Colours

KL Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal failed to impress in India A's match against Australia A, with Rahul scoring just 11 and Padikkal only 1. Their underwhelming performances have raised concerns about their readiness ahead of the Test series against West Indies. Strong competition for places means these disappointing outings may affect their selection, despite Padikkal's earlier domestic form and Rahul's experience.

Sri Lanka on Brink of Elimination After Pakistan Defeat

Sri Lanka suffered a crucial loss to Pakistan in the Asia Cup Super Fours stage, managing only 133/8 before Pakistan chased down the target with 12 balls to spare. With two defeats, Sri Lanka sits at the bottom and risks elimination. Their only chance to reach the final is by defeating India and relying on Bangladesh to win their remaining games, hoping net run rate scenarios favor them.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Dazzles with 70 Against Australia U19

Indian U19 batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a blistering 70 off 68 balls against Australia U19 at Ian Healy Oval, Brisbane, on September 24. His knock included five fours and six sixes, setting a new Youth ODI record for most sixes by a player, surpassing Unmukt Chand's previous mark. Suryavanshi's performance has further cemented his reputation as one of India's top youth prospects.

USA Cricket Association Banned by ICC

On September 23, 2025, the ICC suspended USA Cricket due to repeated breaches in governance, lack of US Olympic Committee recognition, and damaging cricket's global reputation. The suspension, coming ahead of cricket's Olympics return in LA 2028, forces USA Cricket to enact deep reforms - including holding fair elections and improving athlete representation - before their membership can be restored.

R Ashwin Set to Play for Sydney Thunders in BBL

Ravichandran Ashwin, having retired from IPL cricket, is set to join Sydney Thunder for the 2025-26 Big Bash League. Ashwin's deal, reportedly close to finalization, would see him join the David Warner-led side after the conclusion of the UAE's ILT20 tournament. This move marks Ashwin as one of the first major Indian cricketers in the BBL and signals greater Indian participation in global leagues.

Argentina to Play Against Australia in Kerala

The Lionel Messi-led Argentina football team is scheduled to play a FIFA friendly against Australia in Kerala, India, between November 12 and 18 in Trivandrum. Argentina's manager has inspected the venue, and agreement with the Australian Football Association has been reached. This landmark fixture follows intense coordination with Kerala's sports authorities and will be Argentina's first India appearance since 2011.

East Bengal Crowned CFL Champions

East Bengal FC clinched their record 41st Calcutta Football League Premier Division title after defeating United Sports Club 2-1 in the championship finale. Led by coach Bino George, the team dominated throughout the campaign, fielding a mix of experienced and reserve players. Mayor Firhad Hakim awarded the trophy, bringing delight to iconic Kolkata fans and extending East Bengal's remarkable CFL legacy.

Kylian Mbappe Scores Twice in Real Madrid Win

Kylian Mbappe continued his exceptional form with a brace as Real Madrid secured a commanding win over Levante. His double highlighted Real's attacking strength and confirmed his status as one of the world's top forwards, as Real won 4-1 away.

Liverpool, Chelsea Win Carabao Cup Matches

Liverpool edged past Southampton with a 2-1 win in the Carabao Cup, thanks to goals from record signing Alexander Isak and a dramatic late winner from Hugo Ekitike, who was sent off after a second yellow while celebrating. Chelsea survived a scare against Lincoln City, overturning an early deficit to win 2-1 via Tyrique George and Facundo Buonanotte in quick succession, as the Blues reached the fourth round despite defensive vulnerability