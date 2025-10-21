Sports Bulletin For October 21: From BCCI's Warning To Mohsin Naqvi To Rishabh Pant Set To Return After Injury

South Africa vs Pakistan Live Streaming, Women's World Cup 2025: Where to Watch SA Women vs PAK Women Match 22 in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

October 21, 2025

Sports Bulletin For October 21: Today's headlines span cricket, chess, and football, highlighting key developments both on and off the field. From major returns and historic feats to controversies and unexpected losses, the sporting world has seen a mix of milestones and challenges.

1) BCCI Warns Mohsin Naqvi, Gives ACC Chief Ultimatum

The standoff between the BCCI and the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has intensified after India formally asked ACC president Mohsin Naqvi to return the Asia Cup 2025 trophy. Naqvi, who also heads the PCB and serves as a minister in Pakistan, took the trophy from the Dubai International Stadium after India's five-wicket win in the final on September 28.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told India Today that an official email has been sent to Naqvi demanding the trophy's return. He added that if there's no response, the BCCI will escalate the matter to the ICC.

2) Rishabh Pant's Return Date Revealed After Injury, Set To Lead...

Rishabh Pant is set to return to action later this month after recovering from a toe fracture. The wicketkeeper-batter will captain India A in a two-match red-ball series against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. The Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee has named two squads for the games from October 30-November 2 and November 6-9, with Sai Sudharsan as vice-captain

3) Cricketers Are Peace Ambassadors, Keep Cricket Away From War: Afghan Spokesperson To Pakistan

Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) spokesperson Sayed Naseem Sadaat condemned Pakistan's airstrike in Paktika province, which killed three Afghan cricketers - Kabeer, Sibghatullah, and Haroon - among eight victims. He urged global cricket bodies to denounce the attack, stressing that cricket stands for peace and must be kept away from conflict. The ACB also reported seven others injured in the Urgun district strike.

4) West Indies Create History, Become 1st Full-Member Nation To Bowl 50 Overs Of Spin

On October 21, West Indies made history by becoming the first full-member team to bowl 50 overs of spin in an ODI innings. The feat came during the second ODI against Bangladesh at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, where skipper Shai Hope deployed five spinners, each completing their full 10-over quota on a cracked pitch.

5) World No.1 Smriti Mandhana Extends Lead Atop ICC Women's ODI Rankings

India opener Smriti Mandhana has strengthened her position atop the ICC Women's ODI Batter Rankings. Her recent World Cup performances, including a fluent 88 against England in Indore, lifted her rating to 83 points, widening her lead over England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt, who has scored 191 runs in the tournament.

6) FIDE World Cup Returns To India After 23 Years, 2025 Chess Championship Set To Take Place In Goa

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant unveiled the logo and anthem for the 2025 FIDE World Cup Chess Championship, scheduled in Arpora, North Goa, from October 31 to November 27. The tournament marks the World Cup's return to India after 23 years, last held in 2002 when Viswanathan Anand won the title.

7) Atletico Madrid File UEFA Complaint Over Arsenal Facilities

Tuesday's Champions League tie between Arsenal and Atlético Madrid sparked off-field drama. According to MARCA, Atlético filed a formal complaint with UEFA after arriving for their pre-match training at the Emirates on Monday to find no hot water in the dressing rooms, disrupting their routine session ahead of the game.

8) Chess GM Daniel Naroditsky Breathes His Last

American chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky, a Stanford graduate from the Bay Area, passed away unexpectedly on Monday at the age of 29. Naroditsky, who became a GM at 18 and won the US National Blitz Championship, leaves behind a remarkable legacy in chess.